Start when you have to - your startup fix to the week

Case in point - Vanshaj Chhabra, Anoushka Chakraborty, Eshan Goel, Shreyansh Jain, Manvi Sidana, and Stuti Saria. Six students, who decided to turn entrepreneurs at the age of 17 - straight out of school. After a TYE event that brought them together to start Phoolvari, a gardening venture, the team decided to go one step further.





The founders will tell you that Phoolvari is not just a gardening business that provides plants and equipment. These students promise to solve all your gardening-related problems - within 24 hours. In fact, in May 2019, they launched a full-fledged venture that completed a profitable pilot of two weeks in West Delhi.





Gurugram-based AuthBridge offers services such as instant identity verification, employment background screening, customer screening, and partner due diligence. The company, which works with several Fortune 500 employers across the country. From a skeletal team, the company now has over 1,000 employees, having served 1,400 clients, and screens 15,000-20,000 candidates on a daily basis.





AuthBridge Founder and CEO Ajay Trehan says his company runs checks for recruitment and existing staff across the board - starting from the drivers to company board members.









When Bayer’s crop science division was trying to help farmers track, spot, and treat the incidence of ‘fall armyworm’ in cornfields, it needed innovative ideas from startups. However, bringing corporates and startups together was a challenge. Mysuru-based Aasalabs’ platform VyavaSahaaya is solving this problem. Today, it has about 2,000 unique hits with a problem solver base of about 600 from diversified fields in India.













Social media has become an inescapable part of our lives and businesses are leveraging it as well. To help bring social media marketing to companies at affordable prices, Armand Poonawala founded @ (pronounced at). The startup connects freelancers and specialists with clients, applying the gig model to social media marketing. By March 2020, it expects an almost four-fold increase from its projected June 2019 revenue.





In 2016, Nidhi Mathur and Geetha Manjunath started Niramai. Today, the healthtech startup is the only Indian company listed in the 2019 cohort of AI 100 Startups in the World by CB Insights. Using AI, Niramai detects cancer in early stages using non-invasive, radiation-free, and painless methods. With over 30 installations at hospitals and diagnostic centres across 10 Indian cities, the team wants to eradicate breast cancer deaths.













When a friend's basketball injury showed Srinivas Adepu how difficult it was to use crutches, the IIT alumnus decided to do something about it. The result was Flexmo crutch, a one-of-a-kind crutch that can be used on all terrains, including snow and wet surfaces. At present, the startup has a manufacturing facility in Indore. Till now, 120 users have tested the product, which is due to be launched in August.













Until recently, space has been the exclusive playground of government space programmes and select large enterprises. But that’s quickly changing, thanks to a surge in demand for ‘shoebox’-sized satellites, or nanosatellites that weigh anywhere between 1 and 10 kg. Meet Pixxel – a space-tech company that is the brainchild of two 20-year-old student entrepreneurs, Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal.













Each year, over 13 million youngsters in India look to join the workforce. Of this, only 10 percent is employable, say reports. The reason, five IIT Kharagpur alumni found, was that most people never gave much thought to choosing the right education and career based on their aptitude and skills. They then launched LCAT to help students using scientific assessment and detailed post-assessment counselling by trained experts.





