What Startups Looking to Expand to Foreign Markets Must Know

India’s startup ecosystem has established itself as a global force to be reckoned with, and it should, therefore, come as no surprise that many of our home-grown brands are looking to earn their stripes in foreign markets. Leading the charge last year was ride-hailing service Ola that set up operations in Australia before hitting the road in the UK and New Zealand markets as well. Following closely on its heels was hotel chain Oyo in Nepal, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, the UK and Europe. E-learning startup Byju’s also initiated its global foray this year. The list goes on. While many could claim that these startups had the funds to bankroll global expansion, there is a lot more that goes into finding success abroad.





Multinational banking and financial services holding company HSBC, which has helped several startups across the globe with their international operations, says that the first five things that any startup should gauge are:





The ease of operation in terms of the legal, regulatory (compliance) and banking ecosystem in the target market

Its own contacts in the target market with an eye on their business model

The softer aspects like culture and language

A robust communication framework between the target and home markets

Caution to take stock of business feasibility and mapping their own projections and contingency plans to accommodate the uncertainty.





Compliance





When going global—compliance becomes the cornerstone on which the rest of the elements pivot. Navigating various local, federal, and national legal and compliance frameworks can be challenging while based in the home market. Take the example of Ola when looking at its international expansion.





“In the UK, where Ola is scaling rapidly, every burrow and local council has to give out a license for every business to operate. Comparing that with one state or national permit here, the number of regulations one has to go through are exponential. But a collaborative approach working with different stakeholders helped in the adoption and success in cities outside India,” said an industry source close to Ola.





"In the UK, where Ola is scaling rapidly, every burrow and local council has to give out a license for every business to operate. Comparing that with one state or national permit here, the number of regulations one has to go through are exponential. But a collaborative approach working with different stakeholders helped in the adoption and success in cities outside India," said an industry source close to Ola.

When you as a startup are looking to get a more holistic vision on the regulatory framework of a target market, guidance through regular knowledge sessions, and one-to-one discussions can help introduce you to Local Business and Professional Partners.





Likewise, businesses need support across a wide range of activities: from basic account opening, making local and cross border disbursements, assistance with understanding and adapting to local banking nuances to help manage funds and working capital. "Before you deploy your cash, you need to know where it resides, how much of it remains accessible and most importantly how much you need to meet your core operations."





Contacts





As a business expands, it’s important to have the right network, which will evolve along with economies of scale. Any startup looking to expand to a foreign market should thoroughly research and identify the right network of people, opportunities and roadblocks and set in place processes that will remove the need for damage control and heavy lifting later on.





“Each market has its own set of mobility challenges and Ola focused their efforts on devising the right strategy that not only suits the local transportation needs but also fits the environment. This led Ola to adapt offerings in other countries. For example, Ola is the only ride-hailing app in the UK that offers commuters a selection of Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs) and metered taxis through one consumer-friendly platform,” said the source, who requested anonymity.





Culture





A key aspect of setting up in a foreign country is the landing team. The first employees should have a clear understanding of the business’ goals. It’s important to remember that these are the people who will not only enable the business but also advocate for its growth. Having locals as part of the landing team is crucial as they bring a unique understanding and perspective. Also, to attract the right talent, the job description and roles advertised should be clearly stated.





According to the industry source close to Ola, “Indian businesses can reap the benefits of launching operations in overseas markets. As with any new venture, the overseas expansion process is time-consuming and requires careful planning and thorough research. Organisations should also pay attention to cultural differences that may result in alteration of business practices. By expanding operations in untapped markets, organizations can establish a new base of eager customers without the immediate threat of competition.”





Communication





In this digital age, timely communication is key and having the right tools in place for cross-border collaboration is key. It’s also important to have a network of mentors and service providers in place, so that the launch and daily operations carry off without a hitch from Day 1.





Caution





Last but not least, it’s important to assess if a business is truly ready to expand. The truth is not everyone should go global. Several of the big players in the Indian ecosystem have been forced to suffer huge losses and withdraw from the markets they forayed into owing to a number of reasons, including strong local competition or having insufficient infrastructure. While the benefits may be tempting, the home turf advantage may be the greatest asset for some companies, and one enjoyed by local competitors in foreign markets. The key is knowing when to stay and when to venture forth.





