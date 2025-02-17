Why Integrated Tech Is the Key to Smarter, More Efficient Business Travel

You have a meeting in Mumbai, your colleague is flying to Singapore, and the finance team is overwhelmed with reimbursement requests. It’s a complex balancing act of manual coordination, compliance, and cost management. But ask your admin or finance teams behind the scenes, and you’ll find that these situations are more common than you think in businesses of all sizes.

For decades, the corporate travel ecosystem has relied heavily on manual processes and fragmented systems, with employees frantically collecting receipts, invoices, and expense reports, often needing to trace back bills to meet tax compliance requirements. This has led to significant inefficiencies for businesses.

However, change is in the air. A recent report by Deloitte reveals that travel managers are increasingly turning to all-in-one solutions for corporate travel management, with features like GST reconciliation, real-time reporting, and self-booking tools. This complexity is precisely where myBiz, a SaaS-based platform from MakeMyTrip for corporate travel management, makes a difference.

Introduced in 2019, myBiz is designed to simplify corporate travel for businesses of all sizes. This intuitive solution simplifies booking, invoicing, and expense tracking. Its integration with over 30 HRMS platforms enables real-time syncing of employee data, turning business travel from a fragmented process into a seamless, tech-driven experience.

A workforce with rising expectations

Employees today demand more than just a booking system—they want a frictionless, personalized experience. From priority check-ins to safety measures, the modern corporate traveller expects more from their employers. Companies that fail to adapt to these expectations risk losing employee engagement and operational efficiency.

As a plug-and-play solution, myBiz addresses these challenges by providing a seamless integration platform that effortlessly connects HR, travel, and expense systems. In just a few steps, businesses can sync employee data in real time, reducing errors and manual work. Employees can book their business trips independently, while finance teams benefit from automated reporting and real-time compliance checks.

Insights-led smart travel

Travel expenses account for a significant portion of an organization’s operating budget. The Deloitte report, which analyzed the top 100 listed companies, revealed that the leading IT giant with the highest travel spend incurred a massive Rs 2,600 crore or more in travel expenses for FY23. For smaller organizations, the expenditure was also proportionately significant.

Hence, any nudge towards cost efficiency is crucial for a company when it comes to managing travel expenses. Here, myBiz comes to the corporate aid as it provides advanced analytics and reporting, offering businesses valuable insights into travel spending patterns. By capturing and analyzing data, companies gain the ability to optimize costs, ensure policy compliance, and make data-driven decisions.

Further, the self-booking tools offered by myBiz facilitates real-time booking for flights, hotels, and rail and help companies save 2–3% of costs for managed travel services. Additionally, tailored travel policies, integrated expense management, and detailed audit trails streamline workflows, helping businesses achieve efficiency and cost savings.

Compliant and Future-ready

Visit the administration or finance wing of your office, and you'll quickly realize that the complexities of GST reconciliation are a major pain point.

For example, the Deloitte report highlighted that with a corporate spend of 1 crore on hotels, an organization with GST registration in every state and an average spend profile could be eligible for around Rs 14 lakhs in GST input credit on hotels, factoring in a mix of 12% and 18% GST-rated accommodations. However, many companies typically claim only what’s available in the GST2B report, which often totals just Rs 3 lakhs.

With myBiz's GST reconciliation feature, businesses can ensure accurate GST-inclusive invoicing, leading to significant cost savings.

It’s clear that the fragmented nature of travel management is no longer sustainable. Companies relying on disconnected systems will face increasing inefficiencies and dissatisfied employees.

The future of corporate travel management lies in technology that adapts to both company and employee needs, offering real-time expense tracking, automated reporting, and self-service booking tools. Solutions like myBiz empower employees, reduce operational headaches, and help businesses make smarter decisions.

The question now isn't whether your organization can afford to invest in such a solution—but whether it can afford not to.