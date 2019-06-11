EDITIONS
Taiwan's shared mobility firm UrDa Mobility to foray into India

UrDa Mobility will be introducing its shared mobility services with Ahamani e-scooter, which comes with a 250 kg load capacity, high gradeability, and patented IoMT (Internet of Moving Things) system.

Press Trust of India
11th Jun 2019
Taiwan's shared mobility firm UrDa Mobility announced its foray into the Indian market on Tuesday.


The Singapore-headquartered firm is backed by Ahamani Group, a leading Taiwanese electric scooter maker with over 20 years of e-scooter and component manufacturing experience.


"UrDa Mobility will be making an entry in India with a highly advanced e-scooter and cutting edge patented IoMT technology," UrDa Mobility founder Tzu Chi Kung said, in a statement.


India is focussing on developing numerous smart cities and UrDa has the right solution for the new-age of transportation, Kung added.


The company will be introducing its shared mobility services with Ahamani e-scooter, which comes with a 250 kg load capacity, high gradeability, and patented IoMT (Internet of Moving Things) system.


The scooter comes with a maximum speed of 85 km/hr with a range of 80-120 km. Besides, it can be charged fully in just 20 minutes, the company claimed.


UrDa said its e-scooters are well accepted and popular in over 26 countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, and major European countries.


"India will be our first expansion outside of Taiwan. At UrDa we aim to bring change to the way we commute. We are eyeing the whole of Southeast Asia in the next five years with India playing a very vital role. We aim to put over 100,000 e-scooters on Indian roads in the next few years," UrDa Mobility Director and Chief of Strategy Ankit Kumar said.


The company has partnered with eBike Go to establish co-branded city commute services in Delhi, Amritsar, Agra, Ludhiana and Jaipur, he added.


Authors
Press Trust of India

