Airbnb claims it had direct economic impact of $150 million in India in 2018

Guests in India, on an average, spent $61 on a daily basis with total estimated guest spends for the year at around $120 million, said Airbnb.

Press Trust of India
8th Jul 2019
Airbnb had an estimated direct economic impact of around $150 million (over Rs 1,035 crore) in India in 2018 as per its survey, the online accommodation platform major said on Monday. 


Indian Airbnb hosts collectively earned almost $28 million (over Rs 190 crore) and welcomed approximately 800,000 guests in 2018, the company said in a statement. Guests in India, on an average, spent $61 on a daily basis with total estimated guest spends for the year at around $120 million, it added.


Airbnb
At a global level, Airbnb's host and guest community generated over $100 billion in estimated direct economic impact across 30 countries in 2018, Airbnb said.


"Our people-powered community thrives on the success of both stakeholders," Airbnb India Country Manager Amanpreet Bajaj said.


"While we strive to give travellers truly unique, tailored travel experiences, Airbnb is also empowering people to monetise their homes and passions to become hospitality entrepreneurs, across the country and around the world," he added.


According to an internal Airbnb survey of more than 228,000 responses from its host and guest community (2,244 of which were from India), 51 percent of Airbnb hosts say hosting has helped them afford their homes.


Further, 50 percent of guests say they spent the money they saved by staying on Airbnb in the cities and neighbourhoods they visited. Also, 86 percent of guests who have used the platform said that the location being more convenient than hotels matters in their decision to use Airbnb.


Founded in 2008, Airbnb's accommodation marketplace provides access to over six million unique places to stay in nearly 100,000 cities and 191 countries. It also offers access to local communities and interests through more than 30,000 activities run by hosts across over 1,000 markets around the world.


Further, with Experiences, Airbnb offers access to local communities and interests through more than 30,000 unique, handcrafted activities run by hosts across more than 1,000 markets around the world.


Press Trust of India

