Zomato enters Zepto Cafe's realm with Blinkit-powered Bistro, offers 10-min delivery

Zomato-owned quick commerce app Blinkit is jumping on the 10-minute food delivery phenomenon with Bistro. The company is piloting the new app in select pin codes of Delhi-NCR.

At first glance, the Bistro app, powered by Blinkit, offers a wider range of SKUs compared to its peer, Zepto Cafe.

Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato did not respond to queries sent by YourStory.

"Bistro is your go-to destination for quick, delicious, and nutritious meals, delivered instantly," stated the app's about us page.

However, unlike Swiggy's 10-minute quick delivery feature, Bolt, Bistro does not run its operation in collaboration with restaurant partners.

The development comes a day after Zepto Cafe, one of the first ones to start the format, announced the company's plans to spin off the Cafe offering in a separate app as soon as next week due to its growing popularity. The service clocks close to 30,000 orders a day.

Bistro would be another addition to Zomato's house of brands strategy, accompanying other apps including Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

Swiggy's Bolt, which offers a variety of food from select restaurants, already accounts for about 5% of the company's total orders within just two months of its launch. The service is on track to be scaled to over 400 cities.

The 10-minute food delivery segment is evolving as a competitive playground for quick commerce and food delivery players, drawing interest from newer players like Bengaluru-based Swish, which recently raised $2 million from Accel.