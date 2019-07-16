Amazon enters edtech space, launches 'JEE Ready' app

Ecommerce and tech giant Amazon has forayed into the edtech space with the launch of an IIT JEE preparation app called JEE Ready. The app, which is Amazon's first product in the edtech sector in India has already been installed more than a thousand times.





JEE Ready helps students prepare for entrance tests by allowing them to take an All India Mock Test for free.





The test is designed by experienced faculty members and students can compare their scores against each other and keep a tab on their strengths and weaknesses.









The development was first reported by NextBigWhat. Users can log in with their Amazon credentials and fill in details like their coaching centres and target year for the test.





The app is currently in its beta phase and is available only on Android devices. The company has reportedly partnered with coaching institutes.





Amazon is following the footsteps of prominent startups like Paytm, which recently announced that it is looking to expand significantly in the education services category.





The payments giant claimed to be working with private and government educational institutions to offer admission forms, exam results, applications for government jobs, coaching, test preparations, scholarships, study abroad, skill development, certification programmes, and convenience to buy uniforms, books, and stationery on its platform.





Paytm also said it will provide financial services like educational insurance, loans, and co-branded smart cards to students later this year. Existing Indian startups pioneering in the education space include BYJU’s, Toppr and Unacademy.





Amazon’s other services include Amazon Web Services, which launched its third availability zone two months ago in India and video streaming platform Prime, which is producing original contents like Mind the Malhotras, Breathe and Mirzapur. The company also operates grocery delivery app Prime Now.





Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, the Seattle-based company began as an online bookseller and has now become a pioneer in technology.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







