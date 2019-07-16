EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding Alert] Aishwarya Rai turns investor, backs environment intelligence startup Ambee

Over the course of this year, Ambee has raised a total of Rs 2.26 crore from a slew of angel investors, along with the Indian arm of US-based startup accelerator TechStars Bengaluru.

Tarush Bhalla
16th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Aishwarya Rai has now donned the investor's hat along with her mother Vrinda KR.


The actor has invested a little more than Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru-based environmental intelligence startup Ambee, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), assessed by YourStory.


Over the course of this year, starting February, the company has raised a total of Rs 2.26 crore from a slew of angel investors, as well as the Indian arm of US-based startup accelerator TechStars. The startup is currently a part of the accelerator’s batch. 


Aishwarya-Rai-Bachchan
Also Read

[Funding alert] Deepika Padukone invests in spacetech startup Bellatrix Aerospace along with ID...


Founded in 2017 by Akshay Joshi, Jaideep Singh, and Madhusudan Anand, Bengaluru-based Ambee provides information on hyperlocal air quality in real-time.


The company had raised its previous round of funding in December 2018, when it raised capital from startup incubator Venture Catalysts as well as former Google India Managing Director Rajan Anandan, along with other angels.  


Lately, there has been ample interest from Bollywood celebrities to invest in Indian startups. In the last week of June, actor Akshay Kumar invested an undisclosed amount as part of Series C round in wearable tech startup GOQii. After the investment, the actor joined the company's board as the strategic advisor, partner, and brand ambassador.


Even Deepika Padukone made an investment in IISc-incubated spacetech startup Bellatrix Aerospace, through her investment arm KA Enterprises. This was part of the $3 million pre-Series A round raised by the startup. 


Prior to that, in May, Drums Food International, the parent company of flavoured and greek yoghurt brand Epigamia, also said that Deepika Padukone has invested an undisclosed amount in the company and will act as a partner and strategic advisor to the FMCG brand.  


This investment too was made through KA Enterprises LLP, a fully-owned corporate entity of Deepika Padukone.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar invests in wearable tech startup GOQii


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

SIDBI introduces web-based application system for contribution from Fund of Funds

by Sameer Ranjan

Nazara Technologies invests in SportsKeeda, Qunami and HalaPlay

by Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Grofers raises $10M as part of its Series F round from Abu Dhabi’s Capital Investment LLC

by Sujata Sangwan

Amazon enters edtech space, launches 'JEE Ready' app

by Tenzin Norzom

Twitter website undergoes major redesign, now supports seven Indian languages

by Sohini Mitter

Snapdeal narrows losses by 71 pc in FY19, reports 73 pc revenue growth

by Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore