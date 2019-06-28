[Funding alert] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar invests in wearable tech startup GOQii

Bollywood’s superstar and health icon Akshay Kumar has invested an undisclosed amount as part of Series C funding in wearable tech startup, GOQii. The actor has joined the company's board as the strategic advisor, partner, and brand ambassador.





Speaking on the announcement, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii said,





“We are extremely happy to have Akshay Kumar as part of our GOQii Family. He personifies the values that GOQii stands for, and is a living example of what we advocate - exercise, eat healthy, and rest well. GOQii is committed to making the world a healthy and happy place, with Akshay Kumar we will get there soon.”





Akshay Kumar





As part of this association, Akshay Kumar will host one of the biggest health education initiatives called the ‘India Health Quiz’ on GOQii Play, the exclusive health and fitness live OTT platform, the company said in a statement. Kumar will also be conducting live coaching sessions on GOQii Play, the company added.





On his association with GOQii, Akshay Kumar said,





“I believe in the GOQii preventive health ecosystem, and I am proud to be associated with such a passionate team. Health is not a short term goal and can be achieved by adopting a healthy lifestyle. I, along with the team of leading GOQii Coaches, will be working to making 130 crore Indians healthy.”





According to reports, the Mumbai and Palo Alto-based company is in talks with multiple parties to raise $50-70 million in its Series C round of equity financing. It last raised $30 million in Series B round led by Mitsui, a Japanese conglomerate and an active healthcare investor.





The round also saw participation from other investors like Denlow Investment Trust, a leading LP in consumer and tech-focussed global funds, and Galaxy Digital, a leading blockchain merchant bank that invests through Galaxy EOS VC fund.





Apart from Akshay Kumar, many other Bollywood celebrities are investing in startups. Early this month, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor backed yoga and wellness startup, SARVA. Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone has also backed two startups including IISc-incubated spacetech startup Bellatrix Aerospace and flavoured and greek yoghurt brand Epigamia.







