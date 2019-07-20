EDITIONS
Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with author Amish Tripathi, the best movies on Moon Day, and cycling in the Loire

This week, don’t miss Amish Tripathi’s take on Indian mythology, find out how to set up a successful restaurant in Bengaluru from the experts and try the Adriatic Chowder at the Osteria Francescana.

Asha Chowdary
20th Jul 2019
Amish Tripathi, the author we instantly associate with mythological fiction, is best known for writing the Shiva trilogy. His debut novel, The Immortals of Meluha, made a record-breaking sale within a few weeks of its launch, and Amish became an internationally acclaimed Indian author.


Amish has now launched his newest book, Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta, and was in Bengaluru recently when we caught up with him for an exclusive interview.


During our conversation with this IIM-Calcutta graduate-turned banker-turned-author, we found out how he got hooked to Indian mythology, how his third novel in the series is one of his darkest books to date, and how his works have achieved the cult status they enjoy today.


Check out all this and more in this one-of-a-kind interview with this world-famous author.


Amish

Author Amish Tripathi talks about his new novel

We’ve all been talking all week about Moon Day, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 touchdown on the lunar surface 50 years ago. NASA’s historic Apollo 11 mission was a significant moment in human history and it also marked a giant leap for the movies. For film-makers and sci-fi writers, it became the era to explore a new genre of space-based movies.


Soon, they began making the most exciting space movies in history and so, this Moon Day, here’s our list of the best space exploration-themed movies you can watch this weekend.


From Space Odyssey to For All Mankind to Gravity, check out the movies you can watch to enjoy Moon Day in the most enjoyable way possible.



space

Do a marathon of the plethora of movies inspired by Moon Day.


Take a look around you. Do you see a new restaurant around the corner? In all probability, yes. That’s how fast new eateries spring up every week, around the city. But do they last? Only if they have a secret sauce, say these restaurateurs and chefs, who got together for an exclusive event at the Taj MG Road in Bengaluru recently to discuss the right strategy behind opening and maintaining restaurants.


During the panel discussions, we discovered that Bengaluru has around 40,000 restaurants and holds a market value of a whopping Rs 20,000 crore. Eating out, has therefore, become a way of life in the city of Bengaluru. But how do you sustain restaurants and ensure that they do well?


Check out what these veterans of the industry had to say about the key aspects of creating a viable restaurant.


Secret sauce

The panellists, chefs and experts at the Secret Sauce event

Poetry is alive and kicking, say poetry enthusiasts who are coming together this weekend for the poetry festival in Bengaluru. This year, the fourth edition of Bengaluru Poetry Festival is scheduled to be held this weekend from 10 AM to 8 PM at the Taj West End.


Every year, the festival attracts a number of internationally recognised poets and artistes, and this year too, the stage is set for another weekend of incredible poetry performances for literary connoisseurs of Bengaluru.


Check out all the details in our curtain-raiser on the event.


Shinie

Shinie Antony, Festival Director, Bengaluru Poetry Festival

Planning a trip to Europe this year? Why not skip the regular tourist trappings and go on some new adventures?


Whether it is cycling in the Loire Valley, dining at the Osteria Francescana or strolling down the quaint towns of Estonia, make sure you try out something new and different.


Here are some recommendations from the founder of a travel startup who is an avid traveller himself. Don’t miss reading all about his favourite destinations!


Loire

The Loire Valley holds a lot for those looking beyond the usual touristy destinations.

If your idea of happiness is contentment and balance within and if your favourite writers are J K Rowling, Jane Austen, JRR Tolkien and Paulo Coelho, you will find a soulmate in Pinky Daga, CEO, Thriive Art & Soul.


Pinky Daga

Thriive Art & Soul's Pinky Daga has some great advice when all is not well and things look bleak.


Her most marked characteristic is speaking the truth no matter what the consequences and her all-time fictional hero is Gandalf, the greatest wizard of all time.


As for her motto, ‘Believe in your dreams and the big picture, especially when no one else does’, is perfect for those dark times when you need fortitude to reach your goal and find the road to success.


Read all about her treasured possessions, her best journeys and her heroes in real life.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


The best of Weekender: Up close and personal with Sumeet Vyas, diets that work and trendy summe...



