EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Amish Tripathi on writing on mythology; Space movies to channelise your inner astronaut

Team YS
21st Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Amish Tripathi was a banker for 14 years before entering the world of publishing in February 2010. The 44-year-old’s debut novel The Immortals of Meluha, the first book of his Shiva Trilogy, was an instant hit. In an exclusive interview with YSWeekender, author Amish Tripathi spills the beans on his latest release, Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta, what brought him to Indian mythology, and his darkest character - the King of Lanka.


Amish

Author Amish Tripathi talks about his new novel


Channelise your inner astronaut with these space movies


Space, the last frontier, has fascinated film-makers as much as it has astronauts and space agencies. This Moon Day, even as the world is keen to storm the next frontier, Mars, we list down some of the best space exploration-themed movies you can watch this weekend.


space

Do a marathon of the plethora of movies inspired by Moon Day.


Check out the ABC of running a restaurant successfully


With close to 40,000 restaurants holding a market value of a whopping Rs 20,000 crore, eating out has become a way of life in the city of Bengaluru. A group of restaurateurs and chefs got together at an event in Bengaluru recently to discuss the "Secret Sauce" behind the opening and maintaining a profitable restaurant.


Secret Sauce

Panel discussion with Chef Nimish Bhatia, Chef Abhijit Saha, Chef Naren Thimmaiah, Saby Gorai and Suresh Hinduja


The Poetry Festival arrives in Namma Bengaluru


Last year, there were over 5,000 poetry lovers at the two-day Poetry Festival in Bengaluru, making the event the surprise hit of 2018. In an exclusive interaction with Shinie Antony, Festival Director, Bengaluru Poetry Festival 2019, we get to hear about all about their plans this year. Here is a curtain-raiser on the event.


Shinie

Shinie Antony, Festival Director, Bengaluru Poetry Festival


Europe tour: Cycle in the Loire or catch the Northern Lights? 


Besides mainstream travel choices, some experiences that are truly unique and different from others. Why not check them out this year? Here are the five must-try experiences in Europe that you need to bookmark for your next holiday abroad.


Europe


Believe in your dreams and the big picture: Pinky Daga


Pinky Daga,  CEO, Thriive Art & Soul, believes in speaking the truth no matter what the consequences and her all-time fictional hero is Gandalf, the greatest wizard of all time. Her motto, ‘Believe in your dreams and the big picture, especially when no one else does’, is perfect for those dark times when you need the fortitude to find the road to success.


Pinky Daga

Thriive Art & Soul's Pinky Daga has some great advice when all is not well and things look bleak.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Go organic and chemical-free with these beauty brands

by Asmaa Ansari

From Rs 50,000 investment to Rs 6 Cr turnover, the delectable growth of waffle company London Bubble

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 Cr for 11th yr in a row

by Press Trust of India

This Kolkata-based medtech startup is building affordable, non-invasive solutions for early diagnosis of chronic diseases

by Tenzin Pema

From wealth to well-being: how art benefits individuals as well as communities

by Madanmohan Rao

On Apollo 11 mission's 50th anniversary, a look at how the first moonwalk shaped NASA

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi