AWS Users’ Group Bengaluru is all set to host AWS Community Day 2019 to empower the tech community

AWS Users’ Group Bengaluru (AWSUGBLR), formed in 2011, is a volunteer-driven group of passionate developers, architects, users from Amazon Web Services and students who meet regularly to share best practices, discuss upcoming features and pitfalls in Bengaluru. AWSUGBLR has been meeting at regular intervals throughout the year, hosting monthly meetups and running occasional workshops.





AWSUGBLR was amongst the first user groups across the world to initiate AWS Community Day. These are community-organised cloud education events, featuring technical discussions and demos led by expert AWS users and industry leaders from around the world.





Learn, share and network





The first Community Day was held in 2017 and hosted 110 participants. The second Community Day was held at The Ritz-Carlton in October 2018, hosting over 500 attendees with 25+ speakers. This included the keynote from Madhusudan Shekar, Head - Digital Innovation, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited on Chaos Engineering: Why breaking things should be practised, which was very well received.





AWSUGBLR is back again this year, supported by a number of sponsors and volunteers, with the biggest Community Day ever. With over 600 attendees, 35+ speakers over 4 tracks, the event will cover a wide variety of talks on serverless, IoT, enterprise adoption, security, Kubernetes and more. There will also be a Certification Lounge which will give out exclusive goodies for AWS certified professionals, a dedicated track to Improving Diversity and Inclusion in Tech, and workshops covering Serverless and Deep Learning, making AWS Community Day Bengaluru 2019 the event to be at.





A community-led event to look forward to





The event will witness the keynote by Gerard Sans, Developer Advocate, Amazon Web Services on ‘Embracing Full-stack Serverless: A New Paradigm’, along with featured talks on Security Best Practices for Kubernetes by Neependra Khare (Founder and Principal Consultant, CloudYuga Technologies), Complex Architectures for Authentication and Authorisation on AWS by Boyan Dimitrov (AWS Community Hero and Director, Platform Engineering at Sixt), Practical Tactics for Achieving Full Potential in your Career by Diana Cruz Solash (VP Inclusion and Diversity, Infor), among others. Our sponsors will have their own booths and run competitions where you can win exciting goodies, get access to info sessions and even career opportunity fairs if you’re looking for a job or a change in your existing job.





Be part of the AWS Community Day Bengaluru 2019! To know more details and to purchase tickets, head over to https://communityday.awsugblr.in/