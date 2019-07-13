EDITIONS
Opinion

When is cost, a loss? Decoding Richard Thaler’s Misbehaving and Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast & Slow

Misbehaving by Richard Thaler breaks down Behavioral Economics into simple nuggets of psychology and economics as it gives you a stripped-down impact of biases on standard economic theories.

Priya Mohan
13th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

I know its respectable to say that you love Classic Rock, but on a tough day, secretly headbanging to Katy Perry in the confines of your car feels quite good too. Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast & Slow is my version of Classic Rock and I could have only finished it because of Audible and the lovely Bengaluru traffic that keeps me inside my car for a while.


On the other hand, Misbehaving by Richard Thaler is a respectable ‘Pop’ - easy to digest but definitely elegant in its rendering. The fact that I had read (rather, heard) Thinking Fast & Slow actually added to perspectives I could glean from the other book. 


Misbehaving breaks down Behavioural Economics into simple nuggets of psychology and economics. This is an important breakdown as it gives you a stripped-down impact of biases on standard economic theories. If you are one of those who discuss “free markets” over a beer, this book will definitely add a great push to your dialogue.


Why do shoppers hoard just because the said good is on a sale? Why do some retailers only survive on discounted prices? Why do people inherently forget the ‘sunk cost’ concept? This books will give you completely relatable answers to these questions.


Books


One of the statements that stuck with me was, “When is cost, a loss?” This is such a powerful statement!


In situations where there is less data, no right answer and no amount of subjectivity and perceptive values - concepts brought forward in this book - will apply, even if orthogonally.


Let me leave you with a scenario. You just got your bonus. You are rich, at least for the next few months. You pick a super fancy, sit-down restaurant and decide to take your friends for a treat. You have already paid a hefty per person charge for the 14-course meal.


Much to your annoyance, your friends barely get to the sixth course because they are filling themselves up with glasses of wine, which, of course, is a separate charge that you have to pay. 


How do you feel? Is the money paid for the meals a cost or a loss to you?



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

My top 6 book recommendations to enter 2019 with a song in your soul

Also Read

The six principles of Frugal Innovation – and why India can be a trendsetting practitioner and ...


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Priya Mohan
Priya Mohan has been an entrepreneur for the last six years. In 2012, she co-founded Vidyartha, an educational technology platform for students in grades 6-12, which she exited successfully to Byju’s - an Indian edtech unicorn. Prior to her operating role at Vidyartha, Priya spent 9 years working as a sell-side investment banker and equity research analyst, where she helped high-growth companies raise private equity, structure and execute complex transactions.

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

With 8,000 art works collected over 50 years, this museum promotes a culture of diversity and reflection

by Madanmohan Rao

The best of weekender: A tête-à-tête with SAP's Krishnan Chatterjee, head honcho by day and rockstar by night, cruising down the Brahmaputra and notes from a sports anchor

by Asha Chowdary

[Jobs roundup] Be a part of the booming logistics sector with these startup openings

by Asmaa Ansari

This 22-year-old’s agritourism startup will take you far from the city’s madding crowd

by Debolina Biswas

15 quotes by Bill Gates to make you rethink and pledge to work towards a better world

by Tenzin Norzom

Back to the roots: these fashion startups are breathing fresh life into Indian ethnic wear market

by Asmaa Ansari

Partner Events

Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore