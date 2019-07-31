Bounce completes 5 million rides in Bengaluru within 10 months

Dockless bike-sharing player, Bounce, on Wednesday said that it has reached a significant milestone of 60,000 rides per day in Bengaluru. Within 10 months of inception, the startup saw over 5 million rides, covering 30 million kilometres.





This makes Bounce one of the fastest-growing shared mobility startups in the world, perching it at par with global players. Lime achieved one million rides in five months in San Diego and Bird, which achieved 10 million rides in just one year since its launch.





As per a late 2018 estimate, Bengaluru was home to over 76 lakh private vehicles. Now, the number of vehicles is believed to have cross 80 lakhs. The usage of public transportation is seeing a steady increase with the introduction of last-mile bike sharing, the Bengaluru based startup, Bounce said.





In a statement, the company said, “This 60,000 milestone was achieved with around 7,000 dockless scooters covering an average distance of seven to eight kilometre per ride. Bounce also remains one of the most affordable modes of commute offering users rides at Rs 5 per km."





Bounce boasts of having more than 7,000 bikes and 11 lakh users.





N Murali Krishna, Special Officer at Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), said,





"I have always believed that last-mile connectivity is going to be a gamechanger in addressing urban traffic issues and enable smooth transition to public transportation. This achievement of Bounce within a short span of time stands as a testament to the viability and acceptance of shared mobility”.





Founding team (Varun Agni, Anil Giri and Vivekananda Hallekere)





The startup also said that it has been empowering women, who constitute more than 25 percent of its users. About eight percent of these rides are homemakers who use Bounce scooters for their day-to-day activities.





Approximately 42 percent of Bounce’s rides either originate or culminate at metro stations, which means roughly five percent of all metro commuters use Bounce as their preferred mode of commute for first and last-mile connectivity.





Because Bounce bikes are available within a five-minute walk across most of Bengaluru, the service is being used by people from all walks of life, including IT professionals, students and self-employed, added the statement.





The startup also claimed that each Bounce bike approximately removes 6.5 bikes from the roads, reducing the number of vehicles and carriage space for seamless commuting.





It also estimated that if one out of every three rides is made on a Bounce bike instead of a private means of transport, its users would help reduce Bengaluru’s carbon emission by 2.1 million kg Carbon Dioxide.





Vivekananda H.R., CEO and Co-Founder, Bounce said, “This feat would not have been possible without the contribution of each and every member of the Bounce community, both employees and users alike. We are steadily on our way to democratising mobility in India and making Bengaluru a public transport society”.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







