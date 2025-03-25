Key lessons from 'Power of Ignored Skills' by Manoj Tripathi

In a world obsessed with mainstream skills—coding, leadership, marketing, and finance—many people fail to recognise the hidden strengths that quietly shape their success. Power of Ignored Skills by Manoj Tripathi is an eye-opening book that challenges the conventional wisdom of career and personal growth. It delves into the underestimated skills that often go unnoticed but can make a significant difference in our professional and personal lives.

Imagine this: You have two employees. One is an exceptional strategist with top-tier qualifications, while the other is an active listener, adept at navigating office dynamics, and skilled in conflict resolution. Who do you think will thrive in the long run? Often, it’s the second person—the one who possesses ignored skills like adaptability, emotional intelligence, and resilience.

Tripathi’s book urges us to stop overlooking these ‘secondary’ skills and start recognising their true power. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a corporate professional, or a student, mastering these underrated abilities can transform your trajectory.

Lessons from the book Power of Ignored Skills

1. Active listening: The superpower we undervalue

Many people hear, but few truly listen. Active listening is more than just nodding along—it’s about understanding, processing, and responding meaningfully. Tripathi emphasises that being a good listener improves leadership, enhances relationships, and builds trust.

How to apply this skill:

When engaging in a conversation, focus entirely on the speaker without formulating your response in advance.

Use affirmations like “That’s interesting—tell me more.”

Summarise what you’ve heard to ensure you understood correctly.

By mastering active listening, you can strengthen your personal and professional connections, making you a more effective communicator and leader.

2. Adaptability: Thriving in uncertainty

The corporate world is unpredictable. AI is replacing jobs, markets are volatile, and industries are shifting overnight. The ability to adapt to change is no longer optional—it’s essential. Tripathi highlights adaptability as one of the most ignored yet crucial skills in today’s fast-paced world.

How to apply this skill:

Embrace lifelong learning—continuously update your skills.

Develop a mindset that sees change as an opportunity, not a threat.

Stay flexible in problem-solving and open to feedback.

Adaptability is the secret weapon that ensures longevity and relevance in any career.

3. Emotional intelligence: The silent leadership skill

While technical expertise gets you hired, emotional intelligence (EQ) determines how far you’ll go. Tripathi argues that many professionals struggle because they focus solely on IQ, neglecting EQ—our ability to understand, manage, and influence emotions.

How to apply this skill:

Practice self-awareness: Recognise your emotional triggers.

Improve empathy: Try to see situations from others' perspectives.

Manage stress effectively through mindfulness or deep breathing exercises.

Whether you’re leading a team or collaborating on projects, EQ plays a crucial role in workplace success.

4. Patience: The ultimate competitive edge

We live in an era of instant gratification. However, great careers, successful businesses, and meaningful relationships take time. Tripathi reminds us that patience is an ignored skill that determines long-term success.

How to apply this skill:

Avoid rushing decisions—gather all necessary information before acting.

Trust the process rather than expecting overnight results.

Develop resilience by focusing on progress instead of perfection.

When you cultivate patience, you build endurance, which separates those who give up from those who achieve greatness.

5. Writing Skills: A career accelerator

In the digital age, clear and compelling writing is more valuable than ever. From emails to reports to LinkedIn posts, your ability to communicate effectively in writing can set you apart. Yet, many professionals overlook this skill.

How to apply this skill:

Improve clarity by avoiding jargon and writing concisely.

Structure your messages logically—start with the main point.

Read and write daily to refine your communication abilities.

Strong writing skills can help you persuade, inform, and influence, making them a critical asset in any career.

Conclusion

The lessons from Power of Ignored Skills by Manoj Tripathi are clear—success isn’t just about technical know-how or high-profile abilities. It’s often the unnoticed skills—listening, adaptability, emotional intelligence, patience, and writing—that make the biggest difference.

So, ask yourself: Are you nurturing these ignored skills? If not, now is the time to start. Mastering them could be the key to unlocking your full potential.