EDITIONS
Entrepreneur

Bill Gates no longer the second-richest person in the world

While Microsoft's Co-founder Bill Gates slips down to the third rank on the richest person list, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos ranks first with a net worth of $124 billion.

Asmaa Ansari
18th Jul 2019
17+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

For the first time in the seven-year history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates is not among the top two.  


Ranked third with a net worth of $107 billion, Gates was overtaken by the Chairman and CEO of the world's largest maker of luxury goods, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault whose net worth stands at $108 billion. 


Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos ranks first with a net worth of $124 billion. In 2018, Bezos' net worth touched $151 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 


Bill Gates


Also Read

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation backs Niramai to develop a cure for river blindness


Bernard Arnault entered the luxury goods market in 1984. The 70-year-old French investor and business tycoon controls about half of LVMH, which had a revenue of 46.8 billion euros in 2018, as per Christian Dior’s financial release in 2018.


The company sells products including Louis Vuitton leather goods, TAG Heuer watches and Dom Perignon champagne. Bernard Arnault also controls an 8.6 percent stake in Hermes and 1.9 percent of Carrefour, according to Bloomberg. 


Ranking 14th on the Index and highest among Indians is Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a net worth of $51.3 billion.


In 2016, he joined hands with Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma and Bill Gates, among others, to set up Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), a $1 billion fund to fight climate change through innovations in clean energy. 


At fourth place on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index was Warren Buffet, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, with a net worth of $81.9 billion. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company owns Geico, Clayton Homes and Dairy Queen, and has stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express.


Next on the list is Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder and CEO of social media giant Facebook with a net worth of $78.7 billion. According to an April 2019 stock exchange filing, a majority of Zuckerberg's fortune is derived from a 13 percent stake in Facebook.


At sixth place is Amancio Ortega with a net worth of $66.2 billion, who owns 59 percent of Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Bill Gates congratulates government on Ayushman Bharat; PM thanks him

Also Read

15 quotes by Bill Gates to make you rethink and pledge to work towards a better world


17+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Asmaa Ansari

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

JioGenNext and National Payments Corporation of India is collaborating to support innovative fintech startups with Basecamp

by Team YS

Pixxel lone Asian space-tech startup to be selected as part of Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator programme

by Tenzin Pema

Crypto exchange startup Cryptokart shuts down operations

by Tenzin Norzom

Govt issues notice to Tiktok, Helo; asks them to answer queries or face ban

by Press Trust of India

US senator calls for FBI investigation into FaceApp, cites privacy concerns

by Press Trust of India

SaaS unicorn Druva acquires US-based tech startup CloudLanes

by Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore