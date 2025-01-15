Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Reports and Research

YourStory's annual funding report: Indian startups raised $13.2B in 2024, IPOs took centre stage

In 2024, the Indian startup ecosystem saw a revival in funding after the brutal 2023, indicating that VCs are backing the generation of innovators.

Saheli Sen Gupta

Thimmaya Poojary

YourStory's annual funding report: Indian startups raised $13.2B in 2024, IPOs took centre stage

Wednesday January 15, 2025 , 2 min Read

In 2024, Indian startups witnessed a revival in funding, raising $13.2 billion, a 22% increase from 2023’s $10.8 billion, overcoming the ‘funding winter’ freeze. While modest compared to previous years, it was certainly a period of relief given that the ecosystem saw a 52% decline in funding in 2023 compared with 2022. 

The year began cautiously, with Q1 recording the lowest inflow at $2.4 billion, but the momentum gradually picked up, with the third quarter seeing the highest inflow at $4 billion, indicating growing investor confidence.

Annual Funding 2024
Also Read
Exclusive: SoftBank-backed Juspay eyes 2025's first unicorn crown with fresh fundraise

Stage-wise, while late-stage startups continued to garner the bigger cheques, mopping up $5.1 billion, early-stage startups came second with $3.4 billion.

For the first time, Mumbai dethroned Bengaluru as the top city for startup funding, largely due to the $1.3 billion raised by Zepto.

A striking trend in 2024 was IPOs outperforming unicorns, as 13 startups went public, as opposed to just 6 new entrants to the $1-billion club. This underscored the ecosystem’s growing maturity and focus on sustainable growth.

Annual funding report

Mumbai dethrones Bengaluru for the first time.

From a quiet backwater in the late 2000s, India’s startup ecosystem has become a global force, raising over $150 billion between 2014 and 2024.

Just two weeks into the new year, startups have already raised $115 million, with the first unicorn sighting imminent. However, macroeconomic conditions may challenge growth in the first half, with recovery expected later in the year.

For a detailed analysis and deeper insights into key trends shaping the ecosystem, download YourStory Research’s Annual Funding Report 2024.

Click here to get the full report.