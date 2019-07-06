EDITIONS
Union Budget

Budget 2019: a roadmap to get India back on high growth track, says Arun Jaitley

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley says Budget 2019 creates a political direction for an aspirational India, adding that sectors of interest such as affordable housing and electric vehicles have been incentivised.

Press Trust of India
6th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said Budget 2019-20 laid down the roadmap for India to get back on the high growth track and is based on the premise that economies that follow prudent fiscal policies eventually get rewarded as against those which indulge in fiscal adventurism.


Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Source- India Today

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley says India will continue to be the fastest growing economy in the world. Image: India Today

In a Facebook post a day after the Budget presentation, Jaitley said a fundamental question has always been asked as to what would one choose between good economics and clever politics.


“The choice is unfair because any Government needs both in order to survive and perform. The Prime Minister's first tenure witnessed this blending of good economics and good politics,” he said in the post titled 'The Budget 2019-20'.


Stating that the Budget creates a political direction for an aspirational India, Jaitley said several sectors of interest to the middle class and the neo-middle class, like affordable housing and electric vehicles, had been incentivised.Besides, the push to infrastructure, construction, and real estate sectors would provide a fillip to job creation and attract investment.


"India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy in the world. In the last two to three quarters growth has seen a moderation. Unquestionably, the Budget as a policy document lays down the roadmap for India to get back on track," Jaitley said.

Also Read

Budget 2019 key highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget puts India on t...


Stepping on the accelerator


India's economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 percent in the January-March quarter. For the full 2018-19 fiscal as well, the growth rate was at its lowest in five years at 6.8 percent. The Finance Ministry's Economic Survey has projected growth to pick up to 7 percent in the current fiscal.


Jaitley said Budget 2019-20 focuses on accelerating the direction of the past and expands the roadmap on which the Prime Minister has built up India's growth story from 2014-19.


The striking part of this period was that for a five-year average, India grew by 7.3 percent, its revenues grew exponentially, and it brought macro stability back with both the current account deficit and the fiscal deficit being on the glide path downwards, he said.


Fiscally prudent vs fiscally adventurous


"The present Budget maintains that path based on the premise that economies which are fiscally prudent, eventually get rewarded as against those who indulge in fiscal adventurism," Jaitley said.


The Budget, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, cut fiscal deficit estimates for current financial year to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent projected in the interim Budget on February 1.


In her speech, the finance minister said India, which at present is a $2.7 trillion economy, would become a $3 trillion economy in the current year. She further said the target of making India a $5 trillion economy in the next few years was “imminently achievable”.


Also Read

Budget 2019: India needs structural reforms to become $5 T economy, says Sitharaman



3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

WATCH: The week that was – a roundup of the top news and trends in the startup world

by Vishal Krishna

Budget 2019: US corporate sector welcomes forward-looking approach, says will attract FDIs

by Press Trust of India

[Jobs roundup] Want to be a part of the exciting AI journey? Here are some startup openings

by Tenzin Norzom

Bootstrapped startup Nandoo aims to give a makeover to your millennial mind, body, and soul

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Malini Agarwal of MissMalini, cityscapes of Kuala Lampur and flavours of crab quesadillas

by Asha Chowdary

Hit or miss? Everything you want to know about Budget 2019 (and other top stories of the day)

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru