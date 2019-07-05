EDITIONS
Union Budget

Budget 2019: India needs structural reforms to become $5 T economy, says Sitharaman

Presenting her maiden Budget as part of Modi 2.0, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years.

Sujata Sangwan
5th Jul 2019
15+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Nirmala Sitharaman, the first full-time woman Finance Minister, on Friday said India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years.


"From $1.85 trillion in 2014, our economy has reached $2.7 trillion in just 5 years. Hence, it is well within our capacity to reach the $5 trillion in the next few years. We will become a $3 trillion economy in the current year, which is the sixth largest in the world,” she said.


Budget 2019
Also Read

Budget 2019: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman unlock the plan to turn India into a $5 trillion econom...


While presenting the 89th Union Budget, she highlighted the need of investing in infrastructure, digital economy, and job creation in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to boost the economy.


“In terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), India is the third largest economy in the world after the US and China,” Sitharaman said.


The minister emphasised the need for structural reforms for achieving $5 trillion economy.


The key factors that helped the country to grow at a fast phase in the last few years has been ‘reforms in indirect taxes, bankruptcy, real estate, and others,” the finance minister said. “The country is all set to achieve new heights through its reform measures,” she added.


The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister on Thursday, had projected that the GDP growth in the 2019-20 fiscal year will be seven percent, while the economy will have to record eight percent growth every year to reach the trillion dollar target.


The Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed that the Indian economy growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors. The data highlighted that the unemployment rate in the country is also at a staggering 45-year-high.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Union Budget 2019 updates: Nirmala Sitharaman on the road ahead


15+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Budget 2019: Government announces Zero Budget Farming to save farmers from debt trap

by Vishal Krishna

Budget 2019: Finance Minister gives a big boost to digital payments, scraps charges

by Tarush Bhalla

Naspers’ global fintech firm PayU enters Southeast Asia with Red Dot Payment acquisition

by Sujata Sangwan

Budget 2019: here is what will get costlier for the average Indian in the coming months

by Sohini Mitter

Budget 2019: Indian Twitter erupts with memes

by Athira Nair

Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel to be costlier; tax on super-rich, gold imports

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru