25 central, state government websites hacked till May this year: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Over two dozen websites of Central ministries, departments, and state governments were hacked till May this year, as per information by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.





Ravi Shankar Prasad

"As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total number of 199, 172, 110, and 25 websites of Central Ministries/Departments and State Governments were hacked during the year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (till May), respectively," Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.





The government has taken several steps to prevent cybersecurity incidents and enhancing cybersecurity in the country, Prasad said, listing out specific measures in this regard.





To an another question, the minister said that overall, 10,900 Indian websites were hacked this year (up to May). Attempts have been made from time to time to launch cyber-attacks on Indian cyber space, and these attacks were seen to be originating from a number of countries, including China and Pakistan, he said.





"As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) a total number of 33,147, 30,067, 17,560 and 10,930 Indian websites were hacked during the year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (till May), respectively," the minister said.





He further said the attackers were seen compromising computer systems located in different parts of the world and leverage masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are being launched.





On the other hand, recent report by cyber security provider F-Secure states that Indian companies were unable to detect cyber attacks.





According to F-Secure, there was a significant increase in attack traffic in the latter half of 2018 as nearly 14.5 percent companies could not detect when they were being attacked.





The report states that, companies don't have a complete idea of what is going on in their security. Technology has advanced and isn't the same as it was a decade ago. Companies are going to need to do more than just take preventative measures and strategies to stop these attacks.







