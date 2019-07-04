EDITIONS
Government

E-pharmacies claim in HC they are like Swiggy, only deliver drugs

E-pharmacies have said that just like Swiggy does not require a restaurant licence to deliver food, they do not require any licence to deliver medicines to customers who purchase drugs online.

Press Trust of India
4th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

E-pharmacies on Thursday told the Delhi High Court they do not require a licence for online sale of drugs and prescription medicines as they do not sell them, instead they are only delivering the medications akin to food-delivery app Swiggy. 


e-pharmacy


The e-pharmacies told a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that just like Swiggy does not require a restaurant licence to deliver food, they do not require any licence to deliver medicines to customers who purchase drugs online.


The submission came during hearing of a plea seeking contempt action against e-pharmacies for continuing to sell drugs online despite a high court order staying such activity.


The petition also seeks contempt action against the central government for allegedly not taking any action against the defaulting e-pharmacies.


The central government, in its defence, told the court that framing of rules to regulate e-pharmacies was under consideration and consultations were being held with all the stakeholders.


Several of the e-pharmacy companies and the Centre also sought time to file their response to the contempt plea.


Subsequently, the bench granted them time till September 24, the next date of hearing. 


The contempt plea was filed by Zaheer Ahmed, who had earlier moved a PIL seeking a ban on "illegal" sale of drugs online. 


The high court had earlier stayed the sale of drugs and prescription medicines by online pharmacies while hearing Ahmed's PIL.


In his earlier petition, he has said that the online illegal sale of medicines would lead to a drug epidemic, drug abuse, and misutilisation of habit forming and addictive drugs.


The PIL has said that since there was no mechanism to control the sale of medicines online, this puts health and lives of people at a high risk and affects their right to a safe and healthy life under Article 21 of the Constitution.


"Online pharmacies are operating without a drug licence and cannot be regulated in the present regime. Unregulated and unlicensed sale of medicines will increase risk of spurious, misbranded and sub-standard drugs being sold," the plea has said.


Also Read

Several patents and multiple trials later, healthtech startup Niramai still has one focus: usin...


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Cloud kitchens and deep discounts by Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, and Uber Eats under govt scanner

by Rashi Varshney

Economic Survey for rationalisation of tax policy for startups

by Press Trust of India

New unicorn Ola Electric plans to enter Latin America market

by Thimmaya Poojary

E-pharma wants a budget with reforms that keeps up with innovation

by Pradeep Dadha

[Funding alert] MakeMyTrip raises additional Rs 34.6 Cr from its parent company in Mauritius

by Sujata Sangwan

India ranked third in global startup index, says Economic Survey

by Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi