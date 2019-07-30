A
Government

Elevate 2019: Companies are always bought, not sold, says Vikraman Venu, CEO of IKP

At Elevate Karnataka 2019, Vikraman Venu, CEO of IKP Science Park, asks startups not to focus on revenue but on MVP, saying they should outline their value propositions clearly.

Apurva P
30th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Elevate 2019, the brainchild of the startup cell of the IT & BT Department, Government of Karnataka, kicked off in Bengaluru on Monday, putting the focus on ways to identify and nurture the most innovative startups.


Vikraman Venu, CEO of IKP Science Park, Bengaluru, conducted a session on 'prototype', where he talked about how to reduce the iterations that a startup needs to go through and how to reduce the time for the same.


IKP is a startup incubator across six locations in the country. It helps startups build hardware products in a faster, better, and cheaper way. At present, it claims to have around 108 startups under IKP across Karnataka.


ikp_vikraman
Also Read

Elevate 2019: Good design is good business, says UniKwan's Prabhuddha Vyas


Vikraman said one spends a lot of money and time making hardware products, and there is no product callback, which then costs a lot more money. This is a critical part of hardware, unlike software, he said.


However, it is important to understand that software plays an important role in any hardware product. For example, the Apple iPhone is successful because of App Store.


The need for iterations


Iterations are integral to any product development.


“The more customers you talk to, the more feedback you get. The more iterations you do, the more successful your product will be,” Vikraman said.


He explained that a startup needs to get feedback from potential customers at every stage of development. He added that getting the customer profile right is important. Only if a startup solves a problem effectively will someone pay to buy it. "Every iteration depends on customer feedback. Apple today is considered as one of the extremely iterative companies," Vikraman said.


Hardware is hard


Hardware has no emotions involved in it. It is not just a computer who listens to you.


“But once you come to the physical world, factors such as heat, temperature, and moisture needs to be tested. A lot more testing needs to be done after that,” Vikraman explained.


Stating that revenue was a byproduct of solving a problem, Vikraman asked startups not to focus on revenue but on MVP and outline their value propositions clearly.


“Companies are always bought, not sold. It is only when someone sees potential in a company, they acquire,” Vikraman said.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Elevate 2019: Trademark infringement increasing, startup founders need to watch out, says Brind...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

No more painful biopsies: this Hyderabad startup is promising non-invasive, early cancer detection with a simple blood test

by Shradha Sharma

Elevate 2019: Startups in biotech are coming from beyond Bengaluru, says Gaurav Gupta

by Sameer Ranjan

Elevate 2019: Entrepreneurs discuss if gender plays a role in the startup ecosystem

by Sameer Ranjan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Aye Finance raises Rs 55 Cr debt funding from DCB Bank

by Press Trust of India

TikTok owner ByteDance to develop its own smartphone

by Tenzin Norzom

MobiKwik and Hip Bar slammed with penalty worth Rs 26 lakh from RBI

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi