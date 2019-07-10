EDITIONS
YouTube relaunches on Fire TV as Google, Amazon end dispute; Prime Video to roll out on Chromecast

Google had pulled out YouTube from Amazon's Fire TV in 2017 after the ecommerce giant stopped selling some of its products. But, the app is back, and comes with Alexa Voice Remote support. All you need to say is, "Alexa, open YouTube."

Sohini Mitter
10th Jul 2019
Tech giants Google and Amazon have ended their nearly two-year-long battle that saw them pulling the plug on each others' streaming apps from their respective devices.


Starting today, Amazon Prime Video will be available on Android TV, and Google Chromecast devices. Similarly, YouTube will roll out on Amazon Fire TV. Later in the year, Fire TV will also enable support for YouTube TV and YouTube Kids.


This is a win-win for not just Google and Amazon, but for viewers too, who would earlier have to switch between platforms to access their favourite content.

Google Amazon streaming

Image: Google Official Blog

Amazon confirmed the YouTube app launch on its platform via a tweet.


Amazon revealed that YouTube would be supported by Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs. It will appear in the ‘Your Apps and Channels’ row on all compatible devices — users have to just select, download, and install the app to start streaming. The official YouTube app will also work with Alexa.


Viewers just have to say, "Alexa, open YouTube."


"With expanded Alexa voice controls, you can find, launch, and control your entertainment. You can also use your voice to play, pause, resume, fast-forward and rewind, or even ask to go to the next video," Amazon stated.


Google too confirmed that it's 'Prime time' again!


"Chromecast and Chromecast built-in users have access to over 2,000 apps for content and games, and starting today, you can cast content straight from the Prime Video app to your TV," Google said in a statement.


To access the updated Prime Video app, users would need Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.1 or higher on devices. Also, Chromecast Ultra users will get access to 4,000 titles included with Prime at no additional cost.


Google had pulled out YouTube from Amazon's Fire TV in 2017 after the ecommerce giant stopped selling some of its products.


But, all's well that ends well as they say.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Authors
Sohini Mitter

