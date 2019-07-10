Tech giants Google and Amazon have ended their nearly two-year-long battle that saw them pulling the plug on each others' streaming apps from their respective devices.





Starting today, Amazon Prime Video will be available on Android TV, and Google Chromecast devices. Similarly, YouTube will roll out on Amazon Fire TV. Later in the year, Fire TV will also enable support for YouTube TV and YouTube Kids.





This is a win-win for not just Google and Amazon, but for viewers too, who would earlier have to switch between platforms to access their favourite content.

Image: Google Official Blog

Amazon confirmed the YouTube app launch on its platform via a tweet.





The official @YouTube app is now live on compatible @AmazonFireTV devices. Read more about how you can start streaming and watch your favorite video content. https://t.co/VTsJydgRdc — Amazon News (@amazonnews) July 9, 2019

Amazon revealed that YouTube would be supported by Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs. It will appear in the ‘Your Apps and Channels’ row on all compatible devices — users have to just select, download, and install the app to start streaming. The official YouTube app will also work with Alexa.





Viewers just have to say, "Alexa, open YouTube."





"With expanded Alexa voice controls, you can find, launch, and control your entertainment. You can also use your voice to play, pause, resume, fast-forward and rewind, or even ask to go to the next video," Amazon stated.









Google too confirmed that it's 'Prime time' again!





It’s Prime time! You can now watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast & Android TV devices. Plus, access the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV. https://t.co/vaIL5ZVsnU — Google (@Google) July 9, 2019

"Chromecast and Chromecast built-in users have access to over 2,000 apps for content and games, and starting today, you can cast content straight from the Prime Video app to your TV," Google said in a statement.





To access the updated Prime Video app, users would need Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.1 or higher on devices. Also, Chromecast Ultra users will get access to 4,000 titles included with Prime at no additional cost.





Google had pulled out YouTube from Amazon's Fire TV in 2017 after the ecommerce giant stopped selling some of its products.





But, all's well that ends well as they say.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)



