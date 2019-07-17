EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] India origin B2B startup Icertis enters 'unicorn' club

According to reports, Icertis will use the fresh round of funding to strengthen its product, expand global footprint and also invest in new technologies.

Thimmaya Poojary
17th Jul 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

India origin B2B startup Icertis raised $115 million in its Series E round from PremjiInvest and Greycroft Partners, which took the company's valuation over $1 billion, making the startup the latest entrant into the unicorn club.


Founded in 2009 by technology veterans Samir Bodas and Monish Darda in Pune, Icertis provides cloud-based applications in the contract lifecycle management space.


According to reports, the fresh round of funding will be utilised to strengthen its product, expand global footprint and also invest in new technologies.


According to the company, its software platform is used to manage 5.7 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90 countries.


Icertis founder Samir Bodas

Icertis co-founder Samir Bodas

Also Read

Here’s how Icertis achieved a $500 million valuation in 4 years


Icertis has raised $211 million in funding to date. It raised its first round of funding of $6 million in 2015 at a pre-valuation of $22 million. In 2018, it had a valuation of $500 million when it raised $96 million.


The key investors in this SaaS startup include Ignition, Meritech Partners, PSP Capital, Cross Creek, B Capital, e.ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, and Graycroft.


Icertis has around 850 employees and more than 600 of them are based in Pune. It has offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia.


The global contract life cycle management market pegged at $20 billion and growing at around 35 percent year over year.


Reports indicate that Icertis generates around $100 million in revenue and counts marquee corporates such as Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Airbus, Wipro, and Infosys as its clients.


Icertis' entry into the unicorn club makes it the fifth Indian startup to do so this year. The others became unicorns this year are Delhivery, Bigbasket, Dhruva Software, and Ola Electric.


The noticeable trend during this year in the unicorn category has been the dominance of the pure-play B2B startups, unlike in 2018, when numerous consumer internet companies had entered this territory.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Druva enters unicorn club, raises $130M led by Viking Global Investors


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

2 hours ago
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Innoviti sues Pine Labs for using its patented UPI payments tech for PoS terminals, gets interim relief

by Tarush Bhalla

Why HDFC’s Aditya Puri thinks PM Modi, Nandan Nilekani, and Reliance Jio will radically change India

by Team YS

Power-up your Scale-up: Dell’s exclusive meetups for SMBs is back in Bengaluru! Register now

by Team YS

For India to pole-vault in the era of disruption, it needs to support its startups, create jobs, says Aditya Puri of HDFC Bank

by Team YS

L&T Infotech acquires Bengaluru-based deep tech startup Lymbyc

by Thimmaya Poojary

Why India will become an EV nation through B2B adoption

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore