Indian entrepreneurs meet Digital India; Wow! Momo story of growth, expansion, and an IPO

How does India of your dreams look like? What will it encompass and how do you see yourself growing with the billion-plus fellow citizens (or netizens - the fast catching up class of our country)? Is it inclusive, future-ready and empowering? That's what Digital India is shaping up to be.





Since its launch in 2015 by PM Narendra Modi, the Digital India initiative has achieved many milestones. And yes, we still have a long way to go if India is to really be a digital superpower. On the occasion of Digital India Day, we reached to several movers and shakers of the ecosystem and asked them what they think the Modi 2.0 government needs to do now to realise the full potential of Digital India.













Entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey if a founder doesn't have a strong connect with the startup ecosystem. A good network, comprising peers, investors, and mentors, is critical not just for the ecosystem to flourish but for the entrepreneur to thrive. And Lightspeed India Partners’ Extreme Entrepreneurs (EE) programme is striving to bring this new entrepreneur into the startup ecosystem.













Started in a garage by two students of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata-based Wow! Momo has been dishing out dumplings, dim sum, and more for over 10 years now. With 254 outlets across 13 cities, the startup is now gearing up for the next chapter in its story. It has launched a second brand Wow! China, and is looking at raising funds, launching a range of packaged and frozen offerings, and ultimately working towards an IPO.





Wow! Momo co-founders (L-R) Binod Homagai, Sagar Daryani, and Shah Miftaur Rahman









Gargi Dasgupta has been recognised as one of IBM’s Distinguished Engineers for her exemplary technological achievements. Her journey has been one of discoveries and full of adventure. Now, as head of IBM Research, she is using artificial intelligence (AI) to bring about change. In a freewheeling chat with this woman in tech, HerStory discovered more about her journey with IBM, working at the forefront of AI and blockchain, and how she has been supporting other women at the workplace.





Gargi Dasgupta









Today, Amazon is a household name. In just six years since it set up shop in India, the global ecommerce giant has transformed the way Indians buy and sell. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory’s Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma, Amit Agarwal says that half of Amazon’s seller base comes from small cities. Not only that 80 percent of its customers are also from the small towns.





Hollywood celebrity and talk show host Oprah Winfrey. (Image courtesy: 'The Oprah Magazine')









Zippserv specialises in legal due diligence, fraud detection, inspections, and price intelligence, to help people looking to purchase property. In this video interview with YourStory Business Editor Vishal Krishna, Founder Sudeep Anandapuram tells us more about the Bengaluru-based startup.













With Amit Agarwal at the helm of Amazon India, the global e-tailer has witnessed a staggering growth in the past six years in India. Growth for Amazon in India has been fuelled by investments of over $5 billion in the market on innovation, seller and customer-focused initiatives, infrastructure, and technology. In an interaction, Amit talks about the company's culture and how it is still day one in India for him.













Sanjana Runwal, a Class X student of Bombay Scottish School, wants to improve the lives of ragpickers and cleaners across Mumbai by distributing essentials like food and safety gear to this neglected community. It all began when her school kicked off a campaign to raise funds for prosthetic limbs in 2018. We present this teenager's inspiring story, for your dose of Monday Motivation.





Teaming up with NGO Clean-Up Foundation, Sanjana Runwal has been working towards the welfare of ragpickers in Mumbai.

