EDITIONS
taxation

Govt working to create trust between taxpayer & IT dept, but due taxes must be paid: CBDT

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody said the tax department is using technology to make I-T processes much simpler and a new technological interface is being planned for assessing returns.

Press Trust of India
8th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The government is working to create an environment of trust so that there is no 'adversarial relationship' between taxpayers and tax department, but believes that the onus of paying due share of taxes in rightful manner rests with the taxpayer, a senior tax official said.


Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody said the tax department is using technology to make I-T processes much simpler and a new technological interface is being planned for assessing returns. "We are working on a detailed scheme and I am sure it will see the light of the day very soon."  


taxes
Also Read

Forget about angel tax, and focus on business: CBDT chief to startups

Speaking at a post Budget event organised by Assocham, Mody said both the tax department and taxpayer are working towards the common goal of nation building and hence there cannot be an "adversarial relationship". 


"It has to be a collaborative approach. The taxpayer has upon himself the responsibility of discharging his obligation in a rightful manner and what is due must be paid. Correspondingly, the department also has the responsibility to ensure that voluntary and compliant taxpayer is given the best of services. And the recalcitrant ones are dealt strictly as per law," he said.


Echoing similar views, CBDT member Akhilesh Ranjan said the tax department is working to remove "pain points" which is associated with scrutiny process so that enforcement actions do not impede on genuine business activities.


"Effort will be to develop trust and cooperation between taxpayer and tax department and to develop that through telling the industry that look the government is aware ... we will take measures that can relieve that pain." 


Ranjan said, adding, "We are now not living in an age of taxpayer versus tax department. It is a combined effort, it has to be a cooperative effort."


The CBDT Chairman said that in his internal communication with I-T officers, he has emphasised that the speech and conduct of taxmen have to be "above board". "Wherever instances have been brought to our notice we have taken immediate steps to redress those problems. We (tax department and taxpayers) have to work together."


Mody said this year, the number of refunds and quantum of refunds were 20 percent higher than last year. "Just as the way we believe in revenue mobilisation, but at the same time we are equally conscious of refunding the amount which is due to taxpayers." 


The Income Tax Department has issued Rs 64,700 crore worth refunds in the current fiscal, and for full 2018-19 fiscal the amount released was over Rs 1.61 lakh crore.


(Edited by Dipti Nair)


Also Read

Budget to ease regulatory, tax compliance burden on startups: Nasscom


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Govt panel examining pros, cons of official digital currency in India

by Press Trust of India

Automobile classified startup CarDekho to hire 2000 people this fiscal

by Press Trust of India

Airbnb claims it had direct economic impact of $150 million in India in 2018

by Press Trust of India

India govt targeting up to 7M sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by 2020

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Media-tech platform Toch raises an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding

by Tenzin Norzom

Budget 2019: A transformative Budget under Modi 2.0

by TV Mohandas Pai

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur