EDITIONS
Union Budget

Budget to ease regulatory, tax compliance burden on startups: Nasscom

As part of the Budget, the government has proposed a host of incentives, including a special arrangement for resolution of pending assessments of income tax cases, with a view to encouraging startups.

Press Trust of India
7th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Kunal Bahl

Kunal Bahl - Nasscom Executive Council Member. Image Credits: Wikipedia


IT industry body Nasscom has said the slew of incentives announced for startups in the Budget will help facilitate funding and reduce the regulatory and tax compliance burden on these fledgling enterprises.


As part of the Budget, the government has proposed a host of incentives, including a special arrangement for resolution of pending assessments of income tax cases, with a view to encouraging startups.


"Doing away with the scrutiny of valuation of documentation on angel tax is an excellent step that will help facilitate funding... With this Budget, startups can expect lesser regulatory requirement, besides reducing their tax compliance burden," Nasscom Executive Council member Kunal Bahl said.


He said it will also encourage newer startups, especially from tier II and III areas, and in parallel infuse considerable foreign investments in India.


In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that startups and their investors who file requisite declarations and provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums -- a move aimed at resolving the so-called 'angel tax' issue.


She had also said the issue of establishing the identity of the investor and source of his/her funds will be resolved by putting in place a mechanism of e-verification and with this, funds raised by startups will not require any kind of scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.


Kunal Bahl, who is also the co-founder of ecommerce major Snapdeal, pointed out that the startup ecosystem in India has long been reeling from three challenges -- high credit cost, lack of adequate and timely funding.


"Nasscom has always been advocating the needs for startups and emerging entrepreneurs in the country and will continue our support to the government in fulfilling the collective dream of enabling India to become a more vibrant startup hub," he said.


Echoing his views, MoEngage founder and CEO Raviteja Dodda said the new regulations around angel tax will provide the much-needed boost for the startup ecosystem and help founders focus on the execution and build great businesses.


Manu Goyal, founder and COO of ApnaPay, said several tax proposals aiming to promote investments in startups and relaxation on corporate tax will lead to economic growth of great magnitude.


"The no angel tax heat from Income Tax authorities and the share value premium issue resolution will foster an environment of positivity and growth for India's startup ecosystem," Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO of Square Yards, added.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Also Read

Budget 2019: Unconventional, sets out agenda for Modi 2.0 government, says Niti Aayog vice chai...

Also Read

Budget 2019: Government lays down the path for turning India into a $5T economy by 2024


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

From Polaroid to polarisation: how technology and art have impacted society through the ages

by Madanmohan Rao

Happy birthday, MS Dhoni: Captain Cool’s legend continues to grow as he turns a year older

by Sohini Mitter

Miss Malini on how to build a brand; Exploring the cityscapes of Kuala Lumpur - your weekend fix

by Team YS

Budget 2019: Those criticising Centre's $5T economy target are 'professional pessimists', says PM Narendra Modi

by Press Trust of India

Budget 2019: Unconventional, sets out agenda for Modi 2.0 government, says Niti Aayog vice chairman

by Press Trust of India

Forget about angel tax, and focus on business: CBDT chief to startups

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru