[Jobs roundup] Monetise your passion for design into a full-time job with these graphic designer roles

The recent technological advancements have affected every single aspect of our daily lives. The graphic design field is no different. At the moment, graphic designers live in what we know as the 'digital age' – a period characterised by a transition from analogue tools to digital ones.





The demands have also evolved, so much that organisations do not want a graphic designer that would just cut the surface, but one that has a holistic outlook towards the brand's betterment.





YourStory has curated a list of available designer jobs at leading Indian startups.









Rapido

Senior Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 3-5 years





At Rapido, the candidate is expected to come up with creative designs that increase app install conversions, click through rates, and drive responses. The startup is looking for an Out-of-the-box thinker who thinks creatively and develop new design concepts, graphics and layouts. The candidate will be responsible for the development and execution of creative concepts for all marketing activities.





For more information, click here.





Leverage Edu

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 2+ years





The edtech company is looking for a graphic designer who doesn’t just go by 'this campaign looks good', but rather believes in 'this performs better'. The candidate will be responsible for design, conceptualisation and production of collaterals like digital/social media creatives, newsletters, infographics, web banners, and promotional campaigns for print and web. They shall be responsible for delivering real-time designs relevant to social media platforms which engage the audience (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).





For more information, click here.





Shadowfax

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: Not specified





Besides conceptualising and creating online UI designs, this role entails designing posters, infographics, banners, images, newsletters, and other forms of 2D designs. In addition, the candidate will create videos according to the storyboard, in coordination with the communication team. Work collaboratively with other designers to ensure a consistent, integrated brand perception and user-experience.





For more information, click here.





DriveU

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 1-3 years





DriveU’s marketing team is looking for a designer who is capable of weaving typography, colours, shapes, and branding together to create and manage assets for projects that range across mobile, web, and print. At DriveU, the candidate will have to understand the marketing brief and transform them into tangible designs. Also, they will develop innovative designs for digital marketing, emailers, and illustrations as well as support any advertising/brand initiatives.





For more information, click here.





Unifynd

UI/UX Designer

Experience needed: 3+ years





Unifynd Technologies is looking for driven and self-motivated individuals who are eager to pursue a career in UI and UX design. As a user experience designer in the Unifynd team, you will be part of the leading team that engineers and designs apps on iOS, Android and the Web. You will be working closely with product and engineering teams, turning ideas and wireframes into awesome user interface ranging from landing pages, applications and mobile sites.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







