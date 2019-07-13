[Jobs roundup] Be a part of the booming logistics sector with these startup openings

India’s booming ecommerce industry has given a solid boost to the logistics sector, which has suddenly become the darling of startups as well as investors.





An in-depth YourStory piece in May this year reported:





“In the past five months of 2019 alone, the logistics sector has already witnessed a capital infusion of $6.25 billion across just eight deals. That’s more than a six-fold increase from the amount it raised last year, across 20 deals.”





The advent of technology has enabled innovative solutions, opened up new avenues, and ensured that the spotlight stays on startups operating in the logistics space, be it Delhivery, Blackbuck, Locus, or Rivigo.





If you want to ride the logistics boom, a job in this thriving sector could be the right choice. YourStory has a curated list of openings in the logistics space:





Swiggy

UX Designer

Experience needed: 2-3 years





UX design is a cross-disciplinary design role where the candidate is expected to interact with different non-design stakeholders for running multiple experiments within the labs team. The candidate must possess hands-on design skills for mobile and web applications, and awareness of industry trends to incorporate new techniques. S/he must also be able to handle open-ended design projects that may be ambiguous or ill-defined.





Swiggy

Copywriter

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate should be able to create effective copy to tie up visual designs for marketing materials, presentations, print, websites, and other design initiatives that support the marketing team. S/he must be a hands-on worker with strong abilities to visualise a design for an existing copy and ensure that there is always the indelible stamp of Swiggy on every touchpoint of the brand.





Swiggy

Senior Manager, Industrial Relations

Experience needed: 12-15 years in Industrial Relations (IR) and Employee Relations (ER)





The candidate is responsible for end-to-end HR functions and must lead and implement programmes aimed at maintaining a stable and sustainable IR climate. S/he must be able to handle employee grievances and ensure compliance to statutory areas and allied national projects in the fields of employee engagement and recognition. The candidate, as part of the Central IR and ER, should execute required interventions for the organisation.





Delhivery

Sales Specialist

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate must identify business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry and researching and analysing sales options. The candidate is responsible for maintaining relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities; and recommending profit and service improvements. They must have good business awareness along with polished communication and writing skills.





Ecom Express

Assistant Manager, Training and Development

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate must liaise with managers to determine training needs and design effective training programmes and create content to meet training end goals that enhance retention and transfer.

The candidate is also responsible for instructing employees and making complex topics simple and easy to understand.





Ecom Express

Senior Executive Operations

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate must take care of stock received and safeguard warehouse operations and contents by establishing and monitoring security procedures and protocols. The candidate controls inventory levels by conducting physical counts and reconciling with data storage system. The candidate must follow laid down operational standard operating procedures (inbound, outbound, inventory, Regional Transport Office), and personnel policies and procedures.





Dunzo

Head of Analytics

Experience needed: Not specified





As the head of analytics, the candidate must build a Data Science and Analytics division to support business needs, which will use data to make key business decisions. The candidate must create mathematical models and generate business insights that streamline operations, drive revenue growth, and formulate strategies. The candidate must also translate business questions into analytical problems and build solutions using visualisation techniques to ensure that scalable solutions are developed.





