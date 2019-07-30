Indian logistics startup Rivigo granted US patent for its driver system

Gurugram-based logistics startup Rivigo on Tuesday announced that its driver relay model has been granted patent rights by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).





The startup claims it is the first Indian company to be patented by the US for differentiated technology that makes the logistics industry more efficient.





Gazal Kalra, Co-Founder of Rivigo said,





“This is an endorsement of our pilot-first model. This Relay technology will not just bring efficiencies and help streamline the sector but also ensure that truck driving becomes a viable job opportunity for pilots as well.”





The model ensures that the drivers are behind the wheel for a maximum of four to five hours at a stretch and reach home the same day.





According to them, the model uses algorithms to develop intelligent driver allocation system that picks the driver for duty and allows equal driving hours, rest hours, and transit hours for drivers. The system also records their driving behaviour.





Team Rivigo





Stating a severe shortage of only 482 drivers for every 1,000 trucks in India, the company claims that their ‘Relay-as-a-Service’ to fleet owners will provide a sustainable and scalable solution.

More importantly, the company says that the system is effective in reducing accident on the national highways as it allocates fixed working hours to the drivers and mandatory rest before the next trip.





Founded in 2014 by Deepak Garg and Gazal Kalra, the tech-enabled logistics company currently owns a fleet of over 3000 trucks.





When it received $65 million as part of its Series E round earlier this month from its existing investors SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus, the company said it will strengthen its technology and network coverage further.





The startup competes with the likes of LEAP India, Locus, LogiNext, Shadowfax and Delhivery, which is the first Indian logistics provider to achieve unicorn status.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)











