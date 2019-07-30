A
Transportation

Indian logistics startup Rivigo granted US patent for its driver system

Gurugram-based startup Rivigo claims it is the first Indian company to be patented by the US for differentiated technology that makes the logistics industry more efficient.

Tenzin Norzom
30th Jul 2019
26+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Gurugram-based logistics startup Rivigo on Tuesday announced that its driver relay model has been granted patent rights by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).


The startup claims it is the first Indian company to be patented by the US for differentiated technology that makes the logistics industry more efficient.


Gazal Kalra, Co-Founder of Rivigo said, 


“This is an endorsement of our pilot-first model. This Relay technology will not just bring efficiencies and help streamline the sector but also ensure that truck driving becomes a viable job opportunity for pilots as well.”


The model ensures that the drivers are behind the wheel for a maximum of four to five hours at a stretch and reach home the same day.


According to them, the model uses algorithms to develop intelligent driver allocation system that picks the driver for duty and allows equal driving hours, rest hours, and transit hours for drivers. The system also records their driving behaviour.


Rivigo

Team Rivigo

Also Read

[Funding alert] Logistics startup Rivigo raises $65M from SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus


Stating a severe shortage of only 482 drivers for every 1,000 trucks in India, the company claims that their ‘Relay-as-a-Service’ to fleet owners will provide a sustainable and scalable solution.

 

More importantly, the company says that the system is effective in reducing accident on the national highways as it allocates fixed working  hours to the drivers and mandatory rest before the next trip.


Founded in 2014 by Deepak Garg and Gazal Kalra, the tech-enabled logistics company currently owns a fleet of over 3000 trucks. 


When it received $65 million as part of its Series E  round earlier this month from its existing investors SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus, the company said it will strengthen its technology and network coverage further.


The startup competes with the likes of LEAP India, Locus, LogiNext, Shadowfax and Delhivery, which is the first Indian logistics provider to achieve unicorn status.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

India’s B2B boom: Why logistics is the new darling of investors and startups alike

Also Read

Rivigo shows how a humane but tech-enabled logistics company can command a billion-dollar valua...



26+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

No more painful biopsies: this Hyderabad startup is promising non-invasive, early cancer detection with a simple blood test

by Shradha Sharma

Elevate 2019: Startups in biotech are coming from beyond Bengaluru, says Gaurav Gupta

by Sameer Ranjan

Elevate 2019: Entrepreneurs discuss if gender plays a role in the startup ecosystem

by Sameer Ranjan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Aye Finance raises Rs 55 Cr debt funding from DCB Bank

by Press Trust of India

TikTok owner ByteDance to develop its own smartphone

by Tenzin Norzom

MobiKwik and Hip Bar slammed with penalty worth Rs 26 lakh from RBI

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi