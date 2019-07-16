Nazara Technologies invests in SportsKeeda, Qunami and HalaPlay

Mumbai-based gaming platform Nazara Technologies has invested in three startups SportsKeeda, Qunami and HalaPlay, according to filings by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoC), accessed by YourStory.





According to the filings, Nazara invested Rs 2.54 crore in Qunami, acquiring 34,959 equity shares for a premium of Rs 724 per share. While for HalaPlay, Nazara said that it will be investing close to Rs 23 crore. It invested Rs 35.76 crore in SportsKeeda.





Founded in 2000 by Nitish Mittersain, Nazara is currently present across 61 countries and is looking for acquisition and distribution of games in markets outside India – including Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.













In March this year, online daily fantasy startup HalaPlay raised Rs 40 crore in Series A round from Nazara and Delta Corp India. Founded in 2017, HalaPlay was started by BITS Pilani alumni Swapnil Saurav, Ananya Singhal, Prateek Anand, and Aman Kesari.





Its first product in the fantasy sports segment focussed on casual and serious sports fans. At present, the platform covers kabaddi leagues, football, and cricket, and is looking to venture into other sports.





In an earlier statement shared by the company, Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said,





“Nazara invested in HalaPlay in 2017 and we continue to be excited about its growth story. We are confident that with this fresh round of funds, HalaPlay will ride the explosive growth of fantasy sports in India.”





Founded in 2009 by Srinivas Cuddapah and Porush Jain, SportsKeeda is a sports news and content website with articles, opinion pieces and forums for fans to interact with each other.





Nazara also has a majority stake in Nodwin Gaming Pvt Ltd and Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited. It previously invested in CrimzonCode and NZWorld (NZWorld Kenya Limited), and in mobile gaming companies like Mastermind Sports Limited, and Moonglabs Technologies.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)











