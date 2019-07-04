EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] Ola raises $11.4M as part of its ongoing Series J round from DIG Investment, Deshe Holdings, others

Ola's latest funding comes from investors such as Swedish-based DIG Investment Ab, US-based Deshe Holdings, and Samih Abdel Rahman and Hussam Khoury, the two founders of Dubai-based technology investment firm Jabbar Internet Group.

Sujata Sangwan
4th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola has raised $11.37 million (Rs 79.93 crore) as part of its ongoing Series J round, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory. 


The funding came from investors such as Swedish-based DIG Investment Ab, US-based Deshe Holdings, and Samih Abdel Rahman and Hussam Khoury, the two founders of Dubai-based technology investment firm Jabbar Internet Group


Of the total, DIG Investment Ab invested Rs 54.9 crore, Deshe Holdings infused Rs 17.66 crore, and Samih Abdel Rahman and Hussam Khoury poured in Rs 3.55 crore and Rs 1.76 crore respectively. 


Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

Also Read

Ola's focus on cloud kitchen; Welcome 2019: the year of the 'soonicorn'


Ola, which plans to raise close to $1 billion as part of its ongoing fundraising exercise, has received a commitment of nearly $485 million so far for this round including the latest one. 


Earlier this year, Ola received $74 million led by Steadview Capital, followed by a $100 million investment from Flipkart co-founder and former CEO Sachin Bansal and $300 million funding announcement from Korean automotive giants Hyundai and Kia Motors. 


Ola has raised a total of over $3.8 billion so far. It is also backed by marquee investors such as SoftBank and Ratan Tata among others.


On Tuesday, Ola’s electric mobility unit, Ola Electric raised $250 million from SoftBank and marked its entry into the Indian unicorn club. 


Ola, which is offering its services across 50 cities in India, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, claims to complete over a billion rides annually with its over 1.5 million drivers.


Recently, the Karnataka Transport Department had asked cab aggregators Ola and Uber to stop their pool services immediately in Bengaluru. Prior to this, it had pulled up Ola’s bike services in March 2019. The department's two-page notice stated that the ride-hailing app has been illegally operating the bike-taxi services through alleged 'fake licences'. The letter also said that the app-based services are against the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act. 


Also Read

Ola launches Visa-powered credit card with SBI




2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal’s BAC Acquisitions invests another Rs 10 Cr debt funding in Bounce

by Sujata Sangwan

Facebook services back online after worldwide outage

by Press Trust of India

Help citizens save, corporates succeed, and startups innovate with tax reforms

by Vijay Sinha

Indian government asks Uber to act against drivers who harassed disability rights activist

by Press Trust of India

How this STARTUP plan can help Nirmala Sitharaman Budget for 100 unicorns by 2024

by Sameer Ranjan

[Jobs roundup] Work as a business analyst and help these startups optimise processes and increase efficiency

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi