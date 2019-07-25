EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Committee formed to examine issues related to FDI in ecommerce

Panel set up under DPIIT will examine issues related to foreign direct investment in the ecommerce sector and offer suggestions.

Athira Nair
25th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

A committee has been constituted under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to examine issues related to FDI in the ecommerce sector, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.


fdi



The panel will examine issues related to FDI (foreign direct investment) in the ecommerce sector and give suggestions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. The committee was constituted on July 12 under an additional secretary-level officer from the DPIIT with members from the departments of commerce, consumer affairs, legal affairs, and MSME.


According to the current policy, 100 percent FDI is allowed in the marketplace format of ecommerce retailing. However, FDI is prohibited in the inventory-based model. This has put ecommerce market leaders Amazon and Flipkart at loggerheads with the law, with in-house sellers Cloudtail and WS Retail (respectively). Many online sellers’ organisations have complained about these marketplaces offering lower prices through their in-house sellers, giving them an unfair advantage.


On February 1, 2019, FDI norms were implemented to bar ecommerce companies from selling products of companies in which they hold stake, and ban cashbacks, discounts, and exclusive sales etc., which have been the key success factors for ecommerce in India so far.


Both Flipkart and Amazon had then said that their sellers, mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), would be severely impacted. However, not much has changed in the functioning of the marketplaces so far.


On the other hand, pure marketplace models like Snapdeal and ShopClues have been vocal about wanting strict implementation of the policy. Recently, a bunch of prominent Indian ecommerce players, including the two, joined hands to form an official body to voice the industry’s viewpoints regarding policy frameworks for the sector. Named The Ecommerce Council of India (TECI), the non-profit organisation wants to ensure that any regulatory framework will balance the interests of all stakeholders. It aims to work in collaboration with trade bodies in India and outside to further the objectives of the association.


The TECI members include services provider UrbanClap, online fashion rental platform Flyrobeomnichannel enabler Fynd, and social commerce platform Shop101 among others. Digital-first fashion brands like BewakoofMamaearth, and Rustorange are part of this initiative as well.


(With inputs from PTI)



Also Read

How India’s small ecommerce companies survive and thrive amid the Alibabas and Amazons

Also Read

[Funding alert] Snapdeal raises undisclosed amount from Anand Piramal


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Athira Nair

Athira can be reached at athira.nair@yourstory.com; her phone is permanently on silent mode. She tweets as @aiharla.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Insuretech startup Coverfox receives Rs 40 Cr investment in ongoing Series C round

by Apurva P

Indian Cricket Team jerseys to now have edtech unicorn BYJU's brand instead of Oppo's

by Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Quikr raises Rs 20 Cr debt funding from Trifecta, total funding now at $441M

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] PlayShifu raises $7 M in Series A from Chiratae, Inventus Capital, BIF and others

by Rashi Varshney

Facebook firm in its quest to launch Libra cryptocurrency

by Press Trust of India

Uber partners with SUN Mobility to promote electric vehicles

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi