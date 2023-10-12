Did you know that the Indian healthcare sector is expected to reach a staggering $372 billion by 2025? This exponential growth is not just a testament to the country's evolving medical infrastructure but also to the innovative startups that are redefining the care landscape.

Bridging the healthcare gaps with technology

In a nation as vast and diverse as India, ensuring equitable healthcare access remains a formidable challenge. With over 1.3 billion inhabitants spread across urban skyscrapers to remote villages, the disparities in healthcare services are palpable.

However, technology emerges as a beacon of hope in this scenario. Advanced tech solutions, from telemedicine platforms to AI-driven diagnostics, have the potential to democratise healthcare access. They can transcend geographical barriers, making quality healthcare a reality for every Indian, irrespective of their location. As the country grapples with the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, integrating technology into the healthcare framework is not just an option—it's an imperative.

Indian healthcare startups driving innovation

In recent years, there has been a notable shift in the Indian healthcare sector towards prioritising preventive care and wellness. This shift has brought about innovation and disruption, with many healthcare startups entering the market to cater to this changing landscape, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and genomics.

Dive into our curated list of the top 5 healthcare startups that are not only pioneering this growth but also shaping the future of health and wellness in India.

HealthifyMe

﻿HealthifyMe﻿ is a Bengaluru-based startup that has significantly impacted the health and wellness industry in India. Founded in 2012, the company, through its app, provides personalised diet and fitness plans to its users. What sets HealthifyMe apart from its competitors is its use of AI and machine learning algorithms to create tailor-made meal and workout plans for its users.

The startup has over 25 million users across India and has raised $75 million in funding until now. Some of the key features of HealthifyMe include personalised diet plans, fitness tracking, integration with wearables, and 24/7 support.

Dozee

﻿Dozee﻿ is a health-tech startup that has introduced a contactless health monitoring system. The system uses AI and machine learning technology to monitor vital signs such as heart rate, respiration rate, and sleep patterns, without any physical contact with the user.

Users can access the data through a mobile app with real-time health insights, which can help them take proactive measures to maintain their health.

Some of the key features of Dozee include accurate and reliable sleep monitoring, personalised sleep insights, seamless integration with health apps, and family sleep tracking. Founded in 2015 and with over $6 million in funding and partnerships with leading hospitals and healthcare providers in India, Dozee is well-positioned to have a significant impact on the healthcare industry and revolutionise how people monitor their health.

A doctor holding a stethoscope

MedGenome Labs

﻿MedGenome﻿ Labs is a genomics and clinical research company specialising in precision medicine.

Founded in 2013, the Bengaluru-based company offers genetic testing services and uses advanced AI and machine learning techniques to analyse genetic data and provide personalised treatment recommendations to patients.

The startup has raised over $50 million in funding and has partnerships with several renowned hospitals and research institutions in India.

The company’s innovative approach has helped establish itself as a pioneer in precision medicine, and it is playing a significant role in advancing healthcare in the country. Some of its key features include comprehensive genomic testing, which can help identify genetic variants that may cause or contribute to various diseases; personalised medicine; advanced bioinformatics; and genetic counselling.

Cure.fit

This startup is pioneering the future of health and wellness in India with a holistic approach that includes healthy eating, exercise, and mental well-being. Founded in 2016, ﻿Cure.fit﻿ has a fitness app that offers personalised workout routines and virtual workouts.

Its AI-powered nutritionist app provides personalised meal plans and nutrition advice. It also offers mindfulness and meditation sessions to improve mental health.

1mg

﻿1MG﻿ is a digital healthcare platform that provides affordable health solutions and services.

Launched in 2015, some of its features include online consultation with certified doctors, online ordering of medicines, and diagnostic tests and health screening packages. The platform is backed by expertly curated and verified medical information, ensuring that users receive accurate and trustworthy insights.

The way ahead

With the Indian healthcare market poised for significant growth, startups have immense potential to create a lasting impact and transform the industry. By leveraging technology and focusing on preventive care, startups can make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people in India.