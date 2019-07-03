EDITIONS
Funding

Paytm, Tencent may invest up to $125M in MX Player

The investment is expected to happen this month. Times Internet is likely to hold a majority stake in MX Player even after completion of the funding round

Press Trust of India
3rd Jul 2019
9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Digital payments firm Paytm and Chinese internet firm Tencent may invest up to $125 million (nearly Rs 860 crore) in Times Internet's online video streaming platform MX Player this month against purchase of equity.


"Tencent and Paytm are planning to invest $100-125 million in MX Player against purchase of equity. The investment is expected to happen this month," sources privy to the discussion among the three companies told PTI.


MX Player

Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

[App Fridays] MX Player is now a one-stop entertainment destination for Indian language users


Times Internet is likely to hold a majority stake in MX Player even after completion of the funding round, the sources said.


With over 75 million daily active users, MX Player claims itself to be the largest entertainment platform in India with presence on one out of every two smartphones.


It currently operates on an ad-supported model and is a free-to-use app for premium content ranging across drama, comedy, reality and romance in Hindi and Indian regional languages.


"While Tencent has been investing in Indian internet companies, Paytm's investment plans are part of its long-term plan to focus on providing more content to users and increasing user-engagement," the sources said.


E-mail query sent to Tencent, Paytm, and Times Internet elicited no immediate reply.


In June 2018, Times Internet acquired MX Player for $200 million, and announced that it would turn it into a full-fledged video-streaming platform with movies, shows, music videos, and several hours of original programming. It would compete with the likes of YouTube, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, etc. in India.


In February 2019, MX Player relaunched as an OTT app, offering 50,000 hours of India-specific content in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.


It has recorded over 500 million downloads and is the #2 app in the ‘Video Players and Editors’category of Google Play Store with a rating of 4.5 out of 5.
Also Read

MX Player is the latest to enter India’s video-streaming market, launches five original shows


9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3 hours ago
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Tesla on top gear as it sets new delivery record of 95,200 electric vehicles in Q2

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] B2B agri-commerce startup SuperZop raises Rs 8 Cr from SIDBI Venture Capital and CIIE Initiatives

by Tarush Bhalla

Consolidation to gather pace among domestic IT firms, says Crisil

by Press Trust of India

Human is not a ‘resource' but endless ‘possibility’: 5 nuggets of wisdom from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Homegrown Bobble AI that made smartphone keyboards cool for Indian language users is now eyeing global expansion

by Sohini Mitter

What does startup ecosystem expect from the Budget; Meet India's newest entry to the 'unicorn' club

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi