UpClose with redBus CEO Prakash Sangam; TVS Capital closes Rs 1,000 Cr more

redBus was founded in 2007 and Phase I of the company included the founding team coming together under Phanindra Sama, the early investors joining in, and the platform moulding the market. It entered its second phase after being acquired by the Ibibo Group — which merged with MakeMyTrip in late 2016 — in 2013. CEO Prakash Sangam says that the company is now in the third phase of growth.





In our latest episode of UpClose, we talk to redBus CEO Prakash Sangam about how the platform continues to be the leader in online bus ticketing services.













In an interaction with YourStory, Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-founder and CTO, Meesho, charts his personal journey and growth — from a small town in Jharkhand to IIT-Delhi, then Tokyo and starting up in India — his love for technology, and why Meesho was the solution waiting in the wings for the millions of resellers and emerging brands in India.





Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-Founder and CTO, Meesho









In this video interview, Bengaluru-based InsureMile Co-founder Mallesh Reddy explains how his startup is helping people buy insurance according to their specific needs, rather than buying it because they were sold to them.

















India has a rich history of rural entrepreneurship in traditional industries and government bodies such as the MSME Ministry have been running various schemes to support and grow these industries. These schemes range from providing collateral-free credit and access to incubation centres to better equipment and employment opportunities for entrepreneurs.













BownBee, founded by Monika Chaudhary in 2015, aims to be a one-stop-shop for ethnic children's wear. The startup works with artisans and weavers from different states to maintain the right blend of local flavour and in-house designs in its products.





Monika Chaudhary founded BownBee in 2015









Started by Shitalkumar Bhatia in 2010, Dwarka-based Goverdhan Greens has implemented rainwater harvesting to save water. It has also been awarded by the Gujarat government as the “Best Green Resort of Gujarat” for its conservation efforts.





The resort gets around 3.5 million litres of water through rainwater harvesting annually









Chennai-based equity firm TVS Shriram Growth Fund announced the second close of its Fund III at Rs 1,000 crore. Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds, said at a press conference that it has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore fully subscribed to, and has also received additional commitments of Rs 1,100 crore.





Gopal Srinivasan, and Thyagarajan









The Delhi High Court has restrained ecommerce majors like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal from selling products of direct sellers like Amway, Modicare, and Oriflame without their consent. The interim direction by Justice Pratibha M Singh came on the pleas of the three direct sellers alleging that their products were being sold on ecommerce platforms at cheaper rates resulting in financial loss.





