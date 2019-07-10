EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

UpClose with redBus CEO Prakash Sangam; TVS Capital closes Rs 1,000 Cr more

Team YS
10th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

redBus was founded in 2007 and Phase I of the company included the founding team coming together under Phanindra Sama, the early investors joining in, and the platform moulding the market. It entered its second phase after being acquired by the Ibibo Group — which merged with MakeMyTrip in late 2016 — in 2013. CEO Prakash Sangam says that the company is now in the third phase of growth.


In our latest episode of UpClose, we talk to redBus CEO Prakash Sangam about how the platform continues to be the leader in online bus ticketing services.


UpClose Conversation with Prakash Sangam, CEO, RedBus


Coders, get out and meet the customer: Sanjeev Barnwal of Meesho


In an interaction with YourStory, Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-founder and CTO, Meesho, charts his personal journey and growth — from a small town in Jharkhand to IIT-Delhi, then Tokyo and starting up in India — his love for technology, and why Meesho was the solution waiting in the wings for the millions of resellers and emerging brands in India. 


Sanjeev Barnwal

Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-Founder and CTO, Meesho


This insurtech startup aims to go the extra mile to find you the best policy


In this video interview, Bengaluru-based InsureMile Co-founder Mallesh Reddy explains how his startup is helping people buy insurance according to their specific needs, rather than buying it because they were sold to them.




MSME schemes to revive traditional industries, rural entrepreneurship


India has a rich history of rural entrepreneurship in traditional industries and government bodies such as the MSME Ministry have been running various schemes to support and grow these industries. These schemes range from providing collateral-free credit and access to incubation centres to better equipment and employment opportunities for entrepreneurs.


Government schemes


Monika Chaudhary quit her corporate job to start Bownbee


BownBee, founded by Monika Chaudhary in 2015, aims to be a one-stop-shop for ethnic children's wear. The startup works with artisans and weavers from different states to maintain the right blend of local flavour and in-house designs in its products.


BownBee

Monika Chaudhary founded BownBee in 2015


A resort in Gujarat is harvesting 3.5M litres of rainwater every year


Started by Shitalkumar Bhatia in 2010, Dwarka-based Goverdhan Greens has implemented rainwater harvesting to save water. It has also been awarded by the Gujarat government as the “Best Green Resort of Gujarat” for its conservation efforts.


Social Story

The resort gets around 3.5 million litres of water through rainwater harvesting annually


TVS Capital announces second close of Fund III


Chennai-based equity firm TVS Shriram Growth Fund announced the second close of its Fund III at Rs 1,000 crore. Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds, said at a press conference that it has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore fully subscribed to, and has also received additional commitments of Rs 1,100 crore. 


TVS Capital Fund

Gopal Srinivasan, and Thyagarajan


Ecommerce firms cannot sell direct sellers' products without consent: Delhi HC


The Delhi High Court has restrained ecommerce majors like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal from selling products of direct sellers like Amway, Modicare, and Oriflame without their consent. The interim direction by Justice Pratibha M Singh came on the pleas of the three direct sellers alleging that their products were being sold on ecommerce platforms at cheaper rates resulting in financial loss.


Ecommerce

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

UpClose conversation with Prakash Sangam, CEO, RedBus on international expansion

9th July 2019
play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019

Latest Stories

How a daughter scaled her mother’s part-time business to a multi-crore one

by Ramarko Sengupta

WATCH: How BPL Medical Technologies is tapping innovation and partnerships to become a Rs 1,000 Cr company by 2022

by Vishal Krishna

Nandan Nilekani-backed RailYatri grew 400pc in 2 years, and now wants to be the ‘OYO for bus travel’

by Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] Why investors are making a beeline for Kerala’s burgeoning startup ecosystem

by Apurva P

Through the Eyes of the Investor: the story behind IdeaSpring Capital’s long-term bet on enterprise tech startup Lavelle Networks

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Blockchain-powered startup Agri10x puts farmers first with a decentralised approach

by Sampath Putrevu

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur