Pixxel lone Asian space-tech startup to be selected as part of Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator programme

Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space-tech startup building a constellation of cutting-edge earth-imaging satellites, is the lone Asian startup among the 10 startups selected to be a part of the inaugural Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator – a Los Angeles-based programme focused on the next generation of space technology companies and related frontier technologies.





Earlier this year, Techstars and Starburst announced the launch of the Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator in partnership with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, US Air Force, Lockheed Martin, Maxar Technologies, SAIC, and Israel Aerospace Industries North America (IAI North America).





This programme is the first of its kind, bringing together industrial, military, and civil space leaders to support entrepreneurs disrupting the space industry.





“We’re thrilled to be working alongside an incredible group of innovative space-tech companies participating in the accelerator and the tremendous network of partner companies that are helping out. With the support from stalwarts in the aerospace ecosystem like NASA, the US Air Force, Lockheed Martin and other partners, we are one step closer to our mission of disrupting the space industry,” says Awais Ahmed, Co-founder and CEO of Pixxel.





Pixxel’s acceptance into the programme is landmark in that the acceptance rate for the programme is at less than two percent.





“From the very beginning, we set out to find world-class entrepreneurs solving big commercial problems with applications for space. The quality of the applicants this year was exceptionally high, and the selected companies represent a diversity of ideas, geographies, and industries,” says Matt Kozlow, the Managing Director of the programme.





Each participant will receive a $120,000 investment and the opportunity to work with mentors who have space technology experience as well as executive mentors to help them prepare business plans and strategies.





“With the kind of network this programme provides access to, our goal is to achieve two years worth of commercial space traction in three months. We will not only benefit from resources across Techstars’ and Starburst’s ecosystems, but will also have the opportunity to work closely with leading market players in the space industry," adds Kshitij Khandelwal, co-founder and CTO of Pixxel.





Over the next three months, Pixxel will work closely with Techstars, Starburst, their network of expert mentors, and formal sponsors from industry and government. The accelerator will help founders gain access to expertise in the nascent-yet rapidly growing space industry, helping them do

more, faster.









