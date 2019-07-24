EDITIONS
Startup

CarDekho plans to expand the footprint to Southeast Asia, operates in Indonesia under the brand name OTO

Sources told PTI that the Ratan Tata-backed company is looking at the Philippines, Malaysia, and some other Southeast Asian countries to expand CarDekho's footprint.

Press Trust of India
24th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Ratan Tata-backed CarDekho, the flagship portal of GirnarSoft, is chalking out plans to expand footprints to Southeast Asian countries in the future, sources said.

"At present, CarDekho is operating in Indonesia in the name of OTO, which has become the number one site for cars. We are trying to replicate our business and expand in other countries as well," sources told PTI.

"The company is looking at the Philippines, Malaysia and some other Southeast Asian countries to expand the footprint because of the very nature of the auto industry," the above quoted sources added.


CarDekho

Co-founders of CarDekho - Anurag and Amit Jain.

Also Read

Autotech firm CarDekho to buy back ESOPs worth Rs 17.5 cr


Meanwhile, Akansh Sinha, Co-founder of Gaadi.com, part of Girnarsoft, said the CarDekho group is expected to double its revenue to about Rs 700 crore during the current fiscal from Rs 360 crore last year.

CarDekho Gaadi store, a retail auction model for pre-owned cars, on Wednesday opened five stores as part of its plans to establish 200 Gaadi stores across India by 2020.


In January, CarDekho said that it has raised Series C funding of $110 million from Sequoia India, Hillhouse, CapitalG (Alphabet growth investment arm) and Axis Bank. The company then said that it will use the fresh funds to enhance focus on the used-car segment of the market and build a strong foundation in transaction services, including insurance, and financing.


Earlier this month, the Group also announced that it will hire 2,000 people in the ongoing fiscal to expand its business. The company, which currently employs over 2,800 people, said it will add positions in both tech and non-tech roles across various divisions throughout the country.


While 20 percent of the addition will be in mid-to-senior-level positions in various verticals of insurance, fintech, retail, and digital, 30 percent of the resources will be for tech division based out of Jaipur and Gurgaon.


Moreover, 50 percent of the recruitment will be for non-tech roles, primarily in B2B/channel sales operations in various cities, the company added.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Automobile classified startup CarDekho forays into insurance segment with InsuranceDekho



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

Delhi HC asks Centre to examine whether to restrain Google from uploading Indian maps

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Indonesia-based Raena raises $1.8 million to build an influencer commerce platform

by Tenzin Norzom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to invest half-a-billion dollars in India

by Thimmaya Poojary

Facebook fined $5B by the US govt for violating consumer privacy

by Thimmaya Poojary

WhatsApp partners with ISPP for privacy-centric workshops for future policy makers

by Press Trust of India

[RESEARCH] Indian startup funding in H1 2019: YourStory Research unveils two in-depth reports on emerging trends, investments

by Sameer Ranjan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi