[Funding alert] UrbanClap raises Rs 1.5 Cr from former Flipkart CPO and SAB Holdings

Gurugram-based home services platform UrbanClap has raised about Rs 1.5 crore from former Flipkart CPO Mekin Maheshwari and SAB Holdings Pvt Ltd, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.





As per the filings, Mekin infused 0.5 crore in the company, while SAB Holdings poured in 0.99 crore, for 73 and 145 equity shares respectively, each at a premium of Rs 68,736, on July 23.





In April 2019, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy invested Rs 1.6 crore in UrbanClap. Sources close to the matter said the valuation of the company, post this round, stood at around $480 million.





In November, 2018, UrbanClap secured equity funding of $50 million in its Series D round led by Steadview Capital and Vy Capital. In addition, there was secondary ESOPs and angel investors stock liquidation of $4 million.





UrbanClap Founders (from left to right): Abhiraj, Raghav, and Varun.





UrbanClap, which is also backed by marquee investors, including Accel Partners, SAIF Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Ratan Tata, announced its unaudited FY19 financial results in May. The company has reported a 150 percent increase in operating revenues at Rs 116 crore as compared to Rs 46 crore in FY18 and Rs 11 crore in FY17.





The company managed to keep operating losses flat at Rs 72 crore in FY19. In previous fiscals, operating losses stood at Rs 57 crore (FY18) and Rs 67 crore (FY17).





Founded in 2014 by Abhiraj Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra, UrbanClap works with over 20,000 professionals at present on its platform across categories such as beauty, spa, cleaning, carpentry, plumbing, painting, carpentry, appliance and repairs, and pest control. The company plans to increase this number to 60,000-70,000 professionals in FY20.





UrbanClap served over 6,20,000 service orders in the month of April 2019, which is a 3x jump over the same period last year, putting it on an annualised run rate of 7.5 million service orders.





In June this year, the firm expanded its services in the UAE market by launching its on-demand home services in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. At that time, the firm also said that it had strategic plans to expand to other Gulf countries in the coming months.







