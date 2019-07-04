[Jobs roundup] Work as a business analyst and help these startups optimise processes and increase efficiency

Business analysts bring together business ideas and business capabilities, optimising the business process. Their role in a company is crucial as they break down complex operations and divide them between different groups and teams to achieve the company’s overall objectives.





The role of a business analyst in a startup is important and interesting: one gets to influence and make decisions on key processes from scratch. Business analysts are responsible for creating new models that support business decisions by working closely with financial reporting and IT teams to establish initiatives and strategies to improve importing and to optimise costs.





Since startups are in an “evolving state”, a business analyst regularly appraises business performance and helps achieve the product-market fit vital for success.





YourStory presents a list of business analyst openings:





Latitude Fintech

Business Analyst

Experience needed: 3-5 years





The candidate should have experience in behaviour-driven development (BDD) models, business case development, and modelling techniques and methods. The candidate should also have experience working in retail and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) domain in India. As a business analyst, the candidate will have to liaise with the product manager to understand their needs and scope using user stories. The candidate should also implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing data.





Freshworks

Business Analyst

Experience needed: 3-5 years





The candidate will have to analyse funnel performance and campaign performance to help the organisation make improved decisions. The candidate will also have to liaise between the marketing, operations, and sales functions, and monitor feedback from the marketing team to improve processes and promote efficiency. S/he will also be responsible for handling the integration and maintenance of marketing software and infrastructure, and creating marketing strategies based on funnel and data analysis.





Flipkart

Senior Business Analyst

Experience needed: more than 3 years





The candidate will be involved in identifying complex problems and breaking them down into smaller parts. S/he will then have to implement creative and data-driven solutions. The candidate will be responsible for defining, analysing, and communicating key metrics and business trends to the management teams and should also be able to multitask and work on a diverse range of requirements.





Uber

Business Analyst, Central Operations

Experience needed: 3+ years of investment banking/consulting/ analytical or related experience





As an analyst in the Central Operations team, the candidate should analyse the decisions made by the company related to operations, process, and optimisation. Excellent analytical skills, time management and organisational habits, and the ability to clearly communicate and present information are important for this job.





Bounce

Business Analyst

Experience needed: 1-4 years





The candidate must be able to work in a highly analytical, results-oriented environment, must have proven analytical and quantitative skills, and an ability to perform research and analysis to back up assumptions. The candidate must develop business cases to support business operations and present findings to the manager or project leader.





Daily Ninja

Business Analyst

Experience needed: 2-4 years

A business analyst improves systems by studying current practices, designing modifications, monitoring progress by tracking activity, resolving problems, publishing progress reports, and recommending actions. The candidate must plan and coordinate the development of primary and secondary market research studies in support of strategic planning and specific marketing initiatives, as required, and present findings of studies to client committees.

Ola

Business Analyst

Experience needed: 2+ years

The business analyst’s primary objective is to help businesses implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or programme, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators, and partners.

Amazon

Business Analyst

Experience needed: 5+ years

The candidate should analyse product performance, identify new trends, and communicate key drivers and recommendations to other leaders in the company. In this high impact role, the candidate will interface with business teams, product managers, and senior management to facilitate data-driven decisions about customers, advertisers, and business.

