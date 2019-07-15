Build what you want to see - your startup fix for the week

Jack Dorsey, Co-founder and CEO, Twitter, once said, "Build what you want to see in this world," and that's exactly what the founders of RailYatri did.





Because of the sheer enormity of the operation, train travel in India—until recently—was a messy affair. From delays and cancellations to unconfirmed tickets, non-availability of seats, and last-minute platform changes, travellers were often left in the dark. Then, in 2014, RailYatri stepped in to change this and become a real-time guide for train travellers.





Today, it has 25 million MAUs with monthly transactions of over 300,000. The company says it has grown its revenue by 400 percent in the last two years with an ARR of $5 million. It expects that to increase 4X to $20 million in a year, and 10X thereon to $200 million by 2022.









Inspired enough? We have a bouquet of startup stories to boost your Monday even more.









Chandigarh-based Next 57 is a coworking space provider tailored to the specific needs of startups and entrepreneurs in Tier II and III cities. It is present in four locations at the moment: Chandigarh, Mohali, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.





The team at Next57 caters to a diverse range of people - from doctors to college kids, and startups to professionals from different fields.









Launched by 17-year-old Tanmaay Khurana and 18-year-old Lakshay Chhabra with seed capital of Rs 2 lakh, bootstrapped Jhutpat is focusing on small and medium businesses for now. The Delhi-based hyperlocal delivery startup aims to expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru, and launch an app too.





Lakshay Chhabra, and Tanmaay Khurana decided to see Jhutpat through as a startup even after the school project, run by a team of eight students, wrapped up.









Jaipur-based edtech startup Standyou is a data-driven online marketplace that is aiming to become the 'OYO for coaching institutes'. It lets students preparing for competitive entrance examinations choose coaching classes of their choice at discounted rates.





With Standyou’s marketplace model founders Rajan Sharma, Tapesh Bhargava, and Priyank Shrivastava wish to make quality coaching affordable for students.









You can now discuss your favourite book in real-time! A novel concept introduced by Gurugram-based Qwerty Thoughts that wants to bring back the joy of reading in an age where streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are gaining ground and screen-time is eating into book-time, hugely.





One of the Jasleen's offline groups in Delhi-NCR related to storytelling, book readings, creative writing and discussions









Two years ago, Manoj Bubna, Gautam Gurtoo, and Biren Shah came together to set up Nitrogen or N7.io, a bootstrapped SaaS startup. Their aim was to disrupt the online retail experience with its technology where web and mobile application performance is faster along with advanced security and scalability.





The Nitrogen team.





This agritourism startup will take you far from the madding crowd





Founded by 22-year-old Chintan M Patel and Avanti Gondkar in March 2018, Meyome offers experiences like a stay in local wada (ancient homes), arranges dhol-tasha performances, farming activities with the local farmers, and also going swimming in the village river. It currently serves in three locations – Bhor and Velhe in Maharashtra, and Bakor in Gujarat.





Chintan M Patel, Founder of Meyome Rustic









To help farmers directly trade with the buyers without losing any of their actual earnings to intermediaries, Pankajj Ghode, Abhijith Naraparaju, and Sundeep Bose started Agri10x in 2016. It is a decentralised platform that creates a transparent ecosystem, which gives farmers more autonomy.





Team Agri10x

