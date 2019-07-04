EDITIONS
Qualcomm India and MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) sign agreement to support startups

Qualcomm India is collaborating with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) to accelerate startup growth in the country. The MSH-supported startups will get access to hardware and software design tools and professional mentorship.

Tenzin Norzom
4th Jul 2019
Qualcomm India, on Thursday, announced that it has signed a technical bilateral cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s MeitY Startup Hub (MSH).


startup


The agreement is aimed at providing benefits of the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge (QDIC) programme to startups supported by MSH.


In an official statement, Qualcomm said the startups will get opportunities to connect with domain experts, venture capitalist and develop soft skills as well.


Speaking about the agreement, Rajen Vagadia, Vice President of Qualcomm India and President of Qualcomm India and SAARC said,


“Over the last three years, Qualcomm India has been encouraging and fostering hardware and internet of things (IoT) startups through our own Qualcomm Design in India Challenge. We look forward to expanding our reach through this collaboration and sharing our learnings, domain expertise and best practices with a larger set of startups.”


The challenge was initiated by Qualcomm in 2016 to encourage and support early stage startups, design houses, and product companies to come up with innovative hardware product designs.


Through this programme, startups will get access to software and hardware design tools, labs, and technical support from dedicated engineering teams and attend professional mentorship workshops held during the programme.


Ajay Sawhey, Secretary of MeitY said that the organisation’s vision is to build a conducive innovation and startup ecosystem by bringing various technology stakeholders, together.


“Qualcomm’s expertise in the area, ability to provide access to various stakeholders relevant to startups and a dedicated lab with state-of-the-art equipment to startups selected to be part of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge makes it an ideal partner of choice for this collaboration” Ajay added.


MSH acts as a national coordination and monitoring centre by integrating incubation centres, startups and innovative activities of Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeiitY).


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Authors
Tenzin Norzom

