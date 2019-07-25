EDITIONS
Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] Want to help drive product strategy and accelerate growth? Check out these startup openings

If you have deep product expertise that is vital for startups to make crucial decisions, these startup jobs may be the perfect fit for you.

Sampath Putrevu
25th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

As India's startup ecosystem matures and scales, the need for versatile product managers at all stages of growth is growing. Product managers essentially act as a bridge between all verticals of the organisation, from technology and operations to product development and sales and marketing.


In simple words, a product manager is responsible for defining the why, when, and what of the product an engineering team builds. They must lead teams across all verticals, from a product's conception to its launch. In some cases, the role may also include marketing, forecasting, and profit and loss responsibilities. These candidates are expected to have a holistic view towards the betterment of the company, to respond and cater to all stakeholders positively.


What a Product Manager Does


The spurt in startups and companies in India has led to most of them looking for efficient product managers to work with them at various stages.


YourStory has curated a list of available jobs:


Instamojo

Senior Product Manager

Experience needed: Not specified 


The product team at Instamojo bridges the business and technological worlds to design products and features that its customers love. As a senior product manager, the candidate shall be responsible for understanding what drives the most valuable outcomes for Instamojo’s users and being their strongest advocate alongside the engineering team, design team, sales team, and the marketing team. The product manager will lead a cross-functional team comprising engineers, designers, business development managers, and data analysts to drive product from conception to launch to growth.


For more information, click here.



Plivo

Senior Product Manager

Experience needed: 3 years as a PM


Plivo is amongst the leading service providers in the CPaaS market, which meets the voice and messaging needs of enterprises. The company is looking for a Senior Product Manager to join their SMS team. As an SPM, the candidate will be responsible for the SMS product end to end. The key focus for this role is about Why and What to build. In this role, you will work with engineering, marketing, sales, and customer support to launch a new product and then enhance the same.


For more information, click here.



Ather Energy

Product Manager

Experience needed: 2+ years


This role at Ather Energy involves owning multiple softwares end to end. There will be a lot of experimentation, brainstorming, concept proofs, wireframes, and roadmaps to come up with solutions to problems that have never existed. It also involves eliciting requirements for various systems from stakeholders, and making end-to-end solution design, and build v/s buy decisions.


For more information, click here.



GO-JEK

Product Manager - Logistics

Experience needed: 3+ years


As a product manager at GO-JEK, the candidate will drive the conceptual and technical development of product ideas from end to end for the startup's customer base. He or she will drive the product strategy and execute on the prioritised roadmap for the product area. It will also involve leading a cross-functional team, partnering with engineering, design, and other teams to ship major features and product improvements.


For more information, click here.


Postman

Technical Product Manager

Experience needed: 2+ years as a PM


As a PM at postman, the candidate will drive the end-to-end release processes - for multiple, weekly planned releases, and unplanned hotfix releases. It also includes communicating plans, status, and issues within engineering and to stakeholders. The candidate should have experience in Agile software development practices with JIRA, Github, and Bitbucket.


For more information, click here


Also Read

How Postman went from a hobby on the Chrome webstore to a platform of 3 million users



4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Often spotted consuming lethal doses of Dosa on the main roads of Bangalore. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Insuretech startup Coverfox receives Rs 40 Cr investment in ongoing Series C round

by Apurva P

Indian Cricket Team jerseys to now have edtech unicorn BYJU's brand instead of Oppo's

by Rashi Varshney

Committee formed to examine issues related to FDI in ecommerce

by Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Quikr raises Rs 20 Cr debt funding from Trifecta, total funding now at $441M

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] PlayShifu raises $7 M in Series A from Chiratae, Inventus Capital, BIF and others

by Rashi Varshney

Facebook firm in its quest to launch Libra cryptocurrency

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi