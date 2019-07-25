[Jobs Roundup] Want to help drive product strategy and accelerate growth? Check out these startup openings

As India's startup ecosystem matures and scales, the need for versatile product managers at all stages of growth is growing. Product managers essentially act as a bridge between all verticals of the organisation, from technology and operations to product development and sales and marketing.





In simple words, a product manager is responsible for defining the why, when, and what of the product an engineering team builds. They must lead teams across all verticals, from a product's conception to its launch. In some cases, the role may also include marketing, forecasting, and profit and loss responsibilities. These candidates are expected to have a holistic view towards the betterment of the company, to respond and cater to all stakeholders positively.









The spurt in startups and companies in India has led to most of them looking for efficient product managers to work with them at various stages.





YourStory has curated a list of available jobs:





Instamojo

Senior Product Manager

Experience needed: Not specified





The product team at Instamojo bridges the business and technological worlds to design products and features that its customers love. As a senior product manager, the candidate shall be responsible for understanding what drives the most valuable outcomes for Instamojo’s users and being their strongest advocate alongside the engineering team, design team, sales team, and the marketing team. The product manager will lead a cross-functional team comprising engineers, designers, business development managers, and data analysts to drive product from conception to launch to growth.





For more information, click here.









Plivo

Senior Product Manager

Experience needed: 3 years as a PM





Plivo is amongst the leading service providers in the CPaaS market, which meets the voice and messaging needs of enterprises. The company is looking for a Senior Product Manager to join their SMS team. As an SPM, the candidate will be responsible for the SMS product end to end. The key focus for this role is about Why and What to build. In this role, you will work with engineering, marketing, sales, and customer support to launch a new product and then enhance the same.





For more information, click here.









Ather Energy

Product Manager

Experience needed: 2+ years





This role at Ather Energy involves owning multiple softwares end to end. There will be a lot of experimentation, brainstorming, concept proofs, wireframes, and roadmaps to come up with solutions to problems that have never existed. It also involves eliciting requirements for various systems from stakeholders, and making end-to-end solution design, and build v/s buy decisions.





For more information, click here.









GO-JEK

Product Manager - Logistics

Experience needed: 3+ years





As a product manager at GO-JEK, the candidate will drive the conceptual and technical development of product ideas from end to end for the startup's customer base. He or she will drive the product strategy and execute on the prioritised roadmap for the product area. It will also involve leading a cross-functional team, partnering with engineering, design, and other teams to ship major features and product improvements.





For more information, click here.





Postman

Technical Product Manager

Experience needed: 2+ years as a PM





As a PM at postman, the candidate will drive the end-to-end release processes - for multiple, weekly planned releases, and unplanned hotfix releases. It also includes communicating plans, status, and issues within engineering and to stakeholders. The candidate should have experience in Agile software development practices with JIRA, Github, and Bitbucket.





For more information, click here.











