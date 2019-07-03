EDITIONS
Sydney-based software developer Altassian opens office in Bengaluru

Atlassian, a Nasdaq-listed company is a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello software.

Apurva P
3rd Jul 2019
Sydney-based software developer company Atlassian on Wednesday announced the opening of its permanent office in Bengaluru.


Atlassian, which established a local presence in 2018, plans to grow the Bengaluru office into a world-class R&D and customer support centre. It has already hired more than 200 employees locally and plans to hire 300 additional employees in Bengaluru over the next year.


Atlassian

Atlassian Office in Bengaluru

“Bengaluru has some of the brightest tech talent in the world, and within our first year in market we have hired incredible people whose work has had a direct impact on our global customer base. I am confident that the work done in this office will help Atlassian reach its long-term goal of reaching 100 million monthly active users,” said Sri Viswanath, CTO of Atlassian.


Atlassian, a Nasdaq-listed company is a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello software. It has over 144,000 customers in across 165 countries, from large and small organizations – including General Motors, Walmart Labs, Mars Rover, NASA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lyft, Verizon, Spotify, among others.


Atlassian

Mike Cannon- Co-founder of Atlassian

“Innovation is the lifeblood of Atlassian, and the company has made a significant investment to ensure the Bengaluru office becomes a world-class R&D centre. We will continue hiring aggressively for the top talent in the market, and are confident that our unique culture - one that values openness, trust, and inclusion - will help us meet our goals,” said Dinesh Ajmera, site lead and head of engineering for Bengaluru, Atlassian.


Dinesh added that the company’s vision is to hire a team that can build a scalable product with a global impact. It is not just looking for software developers but across all other teams such as designers, product managers, analysts, data engineers and security engineers.


Atlassian has plans to expand further in Bengaluru the coming months by adding a number of engineering, design, product management, recruitment, and customer support roles.

Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

