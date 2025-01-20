ServiceNow to acquire Khosla Ventures-backed Cuein to strengthen its agentic AI roadmap

ServiceNow has signed an agreement to acquire Cuein, an AI-powered conversational data analysis provider.

Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Webb Investment Network, Cuein was co-founded in 2021 by Mayukh Bhaowal and Vignesh Ganapathy. ServiceNow expects to finalise its acquisition of Cuein in the first quarter of 2025, it said in a statement.

By integrating the Belmont, California-based firm's technology, ServiceNow aims to strengthen its agentic AI roadmap.

“ServiceNow is at the forefront of the agentic AI revolution, redefining what human‑centered AI can achieve across the enterprise, and the acquisition of Cuein is essential to our vision of creating more integrated, intelligent systems that connect AI agents, data, and workflows,” said Dorit Zilbershot, group vice president of AI Experiences and Innovation at ServiceNow.

“For AI agents to truly be effective, they need access to accurate, real‑time insights. Cuein's ability to quickly process and transform data into actionable intelligence will enable customers to unlock the full potential of agentic AI, streamline operations, and accelerate smarter decision-making,” she added.

Currently, customer interactions span multiple channels—including chatbots, email, phone, and in-person engagements, often leading to disjointed conversations and slow issue resolution. Companies struggle to analyse these interactions, resulting in inefficiencies and a lack of organisational knowledge.

Generative AI and autonomous AI agents play a crucial role in processing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, identifying customer needs, and recommending or taking the right actions for resolution. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 30% of Fortune 500 companies will offer service only through a single, AI‑enabled channel that allows communication through text, image, and sound.

"At Cuein, our mission is to help companies improve service experiences by analyzing conversation data to uncover deeper insights within business processes. With ServiceNow’s innovative AI and workflow capabilities, we can build on this foundation, enabling AI agents to autonomously access and act on the right information at the right moment to drive meaningful success and productivity gains for customers,” said Mayukh Bhaowal, co‑founder and CEO of Cuein.