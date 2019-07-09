EDITIONS
The future of TikTok in India; The journey of Baxi Fresh

Team YS
9th Jul 2019
Share on

When Ashutosh Johari started Baxi, he was extremely inspired by the bike-taxis that operated in Africa. However, they ran into a legal roadblock. Indian Motor Vehicle rules did not permit the commercial use of bikes as taxis. To do things the right way, the duo took permissions from the Haryana government first, and later the UP government to get yellow number plates on bikes. But then, Baxi Fresh chose to move from a pure-play bike-hailing service to a hyperlocal delivery service. With this new model, Baxi Fresh is now competing with the likes of MilkBasket, DailyNinja, and BigBasket Express, all of which are well funded. Here's why it happened.


Baxi Fresh

Founders of Baxi Fresh - Ashutosh Johari and Manu Rana


[YS Exclusive] How TikTok democratised content in India


TikTok is India’s fastest-growing and most-downloaded app. Sachin Sharma, Director - Sales and Partnership, TikTok India explains how its viral popularity even in the country’s remotest parts has compelled all stakeholders, from brands to the local government, to sit up and take notice.


Sachin Sharma, Director - Sales and Partnership, TikTok India

Sachin Sharma, Director - Sales and Partnership, TikTok India


This teen activist is building one of Chennai’s biggest animal shelters


Sai Vignesh is building one of the biggest shelters in Chennai across two acres of donated land. So far, Vignesh has rescued over 300 animals, including dogs, cats, birds and cows. He has had over 900 dogs vaccinated and sterilised, and found loving homes for over 200 stray puppies and kittens.


Sai Vignesh

Sai Vignesh with his rescue dogs


How Byas Nambisan is driving Ezetap towards new geographies


Byas Nambisan took charge at digital payments startup Ezetap in 2018. In a video interview with YourStory, the CEO talks about transitioning from co-pilot to captain, growing exponentially after demonetisation, and the way ahead.


ezetap

Ezetap CEO Byas Nambisan


B2B SaaS startup Nitrogen aims to disrupt two multi-billion-dollar markets


Operating from three locations across the globe, bootstrapped startup Nitrogen’s deep tech is solving for faster and safer web and mobile application performance. The startup is bootstrapped and already boasts of marquee clients across the world, including Barney’s in the US to Croma and Shoppers Stop in India.


Nitrogen

The Nitrogen team.


Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal aims to restrict SoftBank's stake in the company


According to sources, Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal is believed to be buying back shares from some of his early investors. However, the percentage of the revised equity hasn't been confirmed. Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal was the first in the Indian startup ecosystem to do so, showing signs of maturity from the founders.


Oyo

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO


This mother-daughter duo wants to attract more children to STEM


Women entrepreneurs Ankita and Jaya Parashar started Gurugram-based STREAM Minds to promote Science, Technology, Reading/Writing, Arts, and Mathematics education among school children across India.


Jaya and Ankita Parashar, STREAM Minds

Jaya and Ankita Parashar - founders of STREAM Minds


Airbnb claims it had direct economic impact of $150 million in India in 2018


Airbnb had an estimated direct economic impact of around $150 million (over Rs 1,035 crore) in India in 2018. Indian Airbnb hosts collectively earned almost $28 million (over Rs 190 crore) and welcomed approximately 800,000 guests in 2018. Guests in India, on an average, spent $61 on a daily basis.


Airbnb

