Twitter website undergoes major redesign, now supports seven Indian languages

In its first major overhaul in five years, Twitter has now brought its website closer to its mobile apps. Here's what's new.

Sohini Mitter
16th Jul 2019
This morning, Twitter announced a major redesign of its web page. The new-look Twitter.com, which will roll out to all users over the next few weeks, is "faster, easier to navigate, and more personalised", the micro-blogging platform stated.


It mimics several features, including the Explore tab, available on the Twitter app, and makes conversations easier to find and follow.


Interestingly, the refreshed Twitter website has enabled support for seven Indian languages - Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada. This is aimed at letting Indian users personalise their content and communication. Twitter has also rolled out an improved translation engine.


Further, Twitter.com will now sport a left-side navigation panel with features including notifications, DMs, explore, bookmarks, lists, etc. and will also allow users to switch between multiple accounts seamlessly. Top trends (personalised for users) and follow suggestions will be displayed on the right-side panel.


Twitter webpage

Image: Twitter

Twitter wrote on its official blog,


"The site has an updated look and feel that is more consistent with the Twitter you see on other devices, making it easier to access some of your favourite features, and with more options to make it your own."


The platform also acknowledged its users' "real love" for the dark mode. "You’ve asked for even more ways to personalise Twitter so we’re bringing you different themes and colour options, along with two options for dark mode," it stated.


This is Twitter's first major overhaul in five years, and comes at a time when the social network is struggling to post user growth. It currently has about 320 million monthly active users (MAUs) - its lowest in two years.


The company, however, attributes the slow user growth to its continued efforts in removing spammers, bots, and "suspicious accounts" from its platform. 


With the new design, Twitter hopes to increase user engagement.


"One of Twitter’s goals is to reach everyone everywhere. Twitter’s web apps are critical to making this happen. They don’t require installation and are immediately accessible by almost every connected device in the world... This update also gives us a much stronger foundation to build on so we can continue to bring you updated features faster than before," the company said.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Sohini Mitter

