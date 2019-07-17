EDITIONS
Investor

Sanjay Mehta's iSAFE fund 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 startups in 12 months

Mumbai-based, sector-agnostic 100X.VC will use iSAFE Note to invest in 100 startups with disruptive business models, high growth, and scale in 12 months.

Vishal Krishna
17th Jul 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Entrepreneur-turned-angel investor Sanjay Mehta has announced a plan to scale India’s startup ecosystem. After investing in more than 130 startups, he has set up 100X.VC, a new venture capital firm that aims to invest in 100 early-stage startups in one year.  


100X.VC, which wants to be the first institutional investor in its portfolio companies, will use iSAFE - India SAFE Note . The alternative to a convertible security note is customised for India, and will avoid tedious documentation, cut timelines significantly, and benefit startups.


100X.VC

The 100X.VC team aims to go beyond funding, and will guide startups from Proof of Concept to market stage.

The sector-agnostic fund will focus its investments in companies across a broad range of industries, picking startups with disruptive business models, high growth, and scale. The investment size for each early-stage startup would range from $30,000 to $140,000. The fund size has not been disclosed, but sources pegged it at $5 million.


Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC, said: “100X.VC is truly a game-changer. I am delighted to be part of this exciting journey of funding startups in India using a unique model. I hope to [use] my entire corporate experience to nurture and grow the startups we invest in.”


Based in Mumbai, 100X.VC has received the final regulatory approvals for Category 1 - Alternate Investment Fund Licence and Investment Advisor Licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence operations.

Also Read

Homegrown VC firm Nexus Venture Partners’ Puneet Kumar reveals the joys, learnings of being an ...


Going beyond funding


To comply with Indian laws, iSAFE Note takes the “legal form of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which is convertible on occurrence of specified events”. The instrument helps startup founders do away with “the need to state pre- or post-money valuation and long agreements”.


100X.VC aims to go beyond mere funding. It will open its network, expertise, and resources to help founders craft a scalable business model. Essentially, it will guide startups from PoC to market stage.


Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner at 100X.VC, said: “The time has come for us in India to make a huge leap in investing in startups, using globally successful models that will lend depth and scale to the VC industry. When startups become part of the 100X.VC ecosystem, they will get all that they truly need. For us, investing in 100 startups over the next 12 months is just the beginning.”


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

We must rethink the VC model and stay invested for the long run, says Sarath Naru of Ventureast...




6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

First look at Elon Musk’s Neuralink revealed: Watch how brain-computer wiring will work live

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Govt invites proposals for deployment of EV charging infra under FAME-II

by Press Trust of India

How startups can help India make the switch to clean energy in the next 10 years

by Vishal Krishna

With a fund of Rs 1 Cr, non-profit Agami creates a data hub for law and justice

by Sujata Sangwan

These ex-Yahoo executives want to shape the future of business travel with expense management startup Travelstop

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Amazon enters Indian edtech; Aishwarya Rai turns investor

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore