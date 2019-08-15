15 inspirational quotes from Barack Obama on the former US President’s birthday

Barack Obama, the much loved American politician and the former President of the United States, turns 58 years old today. In a public career spanning several years, Obama has come to be known as a people’s president, staying relevant and tackling several major issues.





The Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s most significant legacy is the PPACA, or Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, dubbed “Obamacare”. The provisions of this Act went into effect from 2010 to 2020. Obama has also been an active ally of the LGBTQAI+ community, often voicing his concerns for their rights and equality.





On his birthday, we revisit some of the things the coolest president of the US has said for a dose of inspiration to kickstart the new week:





“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”





“In a world of complex threats, our security and leadership depend on all elements of our power – including strong and principled diplomacy.”





“The cynics may be the loudest voices -- but I promise you, they will accomplish the least.”





“Nothing in life that’s worth anything is easy.”













“We did not come to fear the future. We came here to shape it.”





“Progress will come in fits and starts. It’s not always a straight line. It’s not always smooth path.”





“One voice can change a room.”





“We see the future not as something out of our control, but as something we can shape for the better through concerted and collective effort.”





“We need to internalise this idea of excellence. Not many folks spend a lot of time trying to be excellent.”





“If you work hard and meet your responsibilities, you can get ahead, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or who you love.”





“Making your mark on the world is hard. If it were easy, everybody would do it. But it's not. It takes patience, it takes commitment and it comes with plenty of failure along the way.”





“If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress.”





Barack Obama





“We need to steer clear of this poverty of ambition, where people want to drive fancy cars and wear nice clothes and live in nice apartments but don’t want to work hard to accomplish these things. Everyone should try to realise their full potential.”





“The future rewards those who press on. I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I don’t have time to complain. I’m going to press on.”





“If the people cannot trust their government to do the job for which it exists – to protect them and to promote their common welfare – all else is lost.”



