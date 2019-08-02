A
Mergers and Acquisitions

Automation Anywhere acquires Paris-based firm Klevops

Automation Anywhere says the acquisition will allow it to take the technology of robotic process automation to the next level and deliver higher productivity.

Thimmaya Poojary
2nd Aug 2019
Robotic process automation company Automation Anywhere, the US-based unicorn with its origins in India, announced the acquisition of Klevops, a privately-held company located in Paris for an undisclosed sum.


In a statement, the company said,


“This enables customers to automate more processes than ever before, with the same level of central governance, security, and analytic capability for which Automation Anywhere has always been known.”


Automation Anywhere CTO

Automation Anywhere CTO Prince Kohli

This unicorn said it has now fast forwarded the RPA category to Attended Automation 2.0, where managers can orchestrate workstreams across a team of employees and bots, driving a higher level of employee productivity and improved customer experience.


“We are taking a bold step forward in delivering Attended Automation 2.0, a next-generation RPA solution that changes the way people work,” said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere.


According to him, the technology of Klevops will be relevant to contact centre-intensive industries like banking, financial services, and telecommunications.


“Klevops shares a similar mission to create business value through human-to-bot collaboration improving how we solve customer service challenges,” said Nicolas Piau, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Klevops.


Founded by Ankur Kothari, Mihir Shukla, Neeti Mehta, and Rushabh Parmani with headquarters in San Jose, California, Automation Anywhere provides a technology platform, which enables automation of business processes.


The company got into the unicorn status after it raised $250 million in funding in July 2018 at a valuation of $1.8 billion. The funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity with participation from General Atlantic and World Innovation Lab (WiL). This was followed up $300 million funding from Softbank Vision Fund in November, last year.


Automation Anywhere has more than 1,000 employees across the globe and there are plans to take this number to 3,000 by the end of 2019. In India, it has a presence at three locations – Baroda, Bengaluru and Mumbai with a headcount of around 500.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

